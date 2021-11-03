ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Program records had already been set heading into the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament, but the Mount Marty University men’s soccer team was looking for more Wednesday night.
The Lancers fell to No. 21 Northwestern 5-0 in Orange City, Iowa Wednesday, ending the MMU season with a 6-9-1 record.
“We knew that it was going to be this type of game,” Lancer head coach Carlos Saenz said of the physical nature of Wednesday’s contest. “We came here to play, we’re the type of team that, regardless of anything that we face on any field that we play, we’re ready to be protagonists and go forward.”
The Lancers were outshot 9-2 in the first half, but had a few looks fall into the hands of the Raider keeper.
The Lancers nearly scored with 18 minutes remaining in the opening half when a header for the Lancers hit the crossbar and was jumped on by Northwestern.
Just over three minutes later, Northwestern kicked a corner that went off a Lancer and into the goal for Northwestern to take a 1-0 lead.
“We unfortunately made an own goal at the beginning and that made us try to push forward more,” Saenz said. “When you push forward more and you try to get the game back, you leave gaps and they took advantage of those today.”
For the remainder of the half, Northwestern had the momentum, pushing towards Sotirios Gkosdis, but were unable to land a second goal. The Lancers switched keepers during the intermission, putting Jose Quinonez in to be the last line of defense.
“There was nothing tactical, it was that I think that both keepers are being key elements this season and both keepers deserve to have an equal opportunity during the playoff,” Saenz said.
The Lancers out-shot Northwestern for a majority of the second half. Neither side had much of any offense for the first 29 minutes.
With 15 minutes remaining, the Raiders scored their second goal of the match when Luke Happer found the back of the net. The goal made it so that both sides had three total shots in the second half, but the Lancers couldn’t crack the Raider defense and put a ball in the back of the net.
In the 82nd minute, Niklas Fitter scored his first goal of the contest on an assist from Brennan Haggerty. The Raider lead now sat at three with eight minutes to play.
With 33 seconds remaining, Lancer Benjamin Zambele was given a red card after a collision with a Northwestern player. The free kick set up Haggerty to assist Fitter for his second goal of the contest. Northwestern put on one more goal as the clock ran under 15 seconds and the Raiders came away with the win.
The six wins in a season ties the program record and the four conference wins set a new program record. The Lancers qualified for the GPAC Tournament for a second time in school history this season (2019).
“We have a young team, we have a very young team,” Saenz said. “We just need to continue to grow. We are the type of team that develops. We like the players that we have, and we go from there.”
The youthful Lancers believe they made a statement this season, they are no longer a team to be overlooked.
“We took this team (Northwestern) to a second overtime, we took Hastings to a second overtime, we’ve been competing with every single team in the conference,” Saenz said. “With Mount Marty, it’s no longer with the teams that are on the bottom. I think we proved this season that we’re competing with any team in the conference.”
