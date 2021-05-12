YHS Awards

SUBMITTED PHOTO Several Yankton student-athletes were recognized during the YHS All-Sports Awards Night, April 30. Honorees include (front) Leila Schumacher (Rich Hackett Award, Three-Sport Senior Award), Halle Stephenson (Honor Athlete, Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship, KVHT-KVTK Sportscaster Scholarship), Kylie Cwach (Irene & George Crakes Memorial Scholarship), Emma Christensen (Khrista Ibarolle ‘Lace Up Your Boots’ Scholarship), Josie Jensen (Carl Youngworth Scholarship, Ray & Nelva Kooistra Track & Field Scholarships), Leona Stastny (Yankton Soccer Association Scholarship), (second) Grace Liebig (Competitive Dance Athlete Of Year), Mya Fernandez (Gary Creviston Award), Nevaeh Leonard (Heather Garvey Muth Memorial, Girls’ Wrestling Athlete of Year), Paige Gullikson (Y-Club Scholarship, Dale ‘Ole’ Hansen Award, Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship), Thea Luken (Dr. Duane B. Reaney Award, Dr. Merritt A. Auld Memorial Scholarship, Yankton Soccer Association Scholarship, Girls’ Soccer Athlete of Year), Lauren Gillis (Class of 1965 Most Improved Senior Athlete Award), Megan Cap (Kipp A. Kinsley Memorial Scholarship), Tucker Bahm (Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship, Boys’ Wrestling Athlete of Year), (third) Tre Kleinschmit (Honor Athlete, Ross Award), Aidan Feser (Dr. Merritt A. Auld Memorial Scholarship, KVHT-KVTK Sportscaster Scholarship), Trevor Fitzgerald (Carl Youngworth Scholarship, Dale ‘Ole’ Hansen Award, Football Athlete of Year), Ella Mulder (Morgan T. Smith Award), Matthew Mors (Y-Club Scholarship, Roger Haas Memorial, Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship, Todd Tessier Memorial Scholarship, NSCA All-American Athletes Of The Year, Boys’ Basketball Athlete of Year), (fourth) Kaden Luellman (Roger Haas Memorial), Tristan Redman (Kipp A. Kinsley Memorial Scholarship, Ray & Nelva Kooistra Track & Field Scholarships), Mason Ruzicka (Rich Schild Scholarship), Bodie Rutledge (NSCA All-American Athletes Of The Year), (back) Jerry Kosmatka (Morgan T. Smith Award, Three-Sport Senior Award) and Christian Budig (Boys’ Soccer Athlete of Year).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Booster Backer Award: Jim Sawatzke

Distinguished Supporter: Don Tucker

Parents of the Year: Doug & Kelly Budig

Honorary ‘Y’ Club: Jeremy Hoeck

Don Baker Leadership: Tiffany Beste

Rich Schild Scholarship: Mason Ruzicka

Dr. Duane B. Reaney Outstanding Female Athlete: Thea Luken

Honor Athlete: Halle Stephenson, Tre Kleinschmit

Y-Club Scholarship: Matthew Mors, Paige Gullikson

Heather Garvey Muth Memorial: Nevaeh Leonard

Carl Youngworth Scholarship: Trevor Fitzgerald, Josie Jensen

Roger Haas Memorial Scholarships: Kaden Luellman, Matthew Mors

Rich Hackett Award: Leila Schumacher

Gary Creviston Award: Mya Fernandez

Dale ‘Ole’ Hansen Award: Paige Gullikson, Trevor Fitzgerald

Irene & George Crakes Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Cwach

Kipp A. Kinsley Memorial Scholarship: Megan Cap, Tristan Redman

Ray & Nelva Kooistra Track & Field Scholarships: Tristan Redman, Josie Jensen

Morgan T. Smith Award: Ella Mulder, Jerry Kosmatka

Ross Award: Tre Kleinschmit

Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Mors, Paige Gullikson

Dr. Merritt A. Auld Memorial Scholarship: Aidan Feser, Thea Luken

Class of 1965 Most Improved Senior Athlete Award: Lauren Gillis

Todd Tessier Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Mors

Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship: Halle Stephenson

Khrista Ibarolle ‘Lace Up Your Boots’ Scholarship: Emma Christensen

KVHT-KVTK Sportscaster Scholarship: Halle Stephenson, Aidan Feser

National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American Athletes Of The Year: Thea Chance, Zach Fedde, Ellie Karolevitz, Mathew Mors, Bodie Rutledge, Jordynn Salvatori, Abbigail Schmidt

Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship: Tucker Bahm

Yankton Soccer Association Scholarship: Leona Stastny, Thea Luken

Athletes of the Year: Girls’ Cross Country — Thea Chance; Boys’ Cross Country — Zachary Fedde; Girls’ Tennis — Nora Krajewski; Boys’ Golf — Landon Moe; Football — Trevor Fitzgerald; Girls’ Basketball — Molly Savey; Boys’ Basketball — Matthew Mors; Boys’ Soccer — Christian Budig; Girls’ Soccer — Thea Luken; Volleyball — Chloe McDermott; Boys’ Wrestling — Tucker Bahm; Girls’ Wrestling — Nevaeh Leonard; Gymnastics — Alison Johnson; Competitive Cheer — Brooklynn Wintz; Competitive Dance — Grace Liebig; Sideline Cheer — Shelby Bertsch

Three-Sport Senior Award: Kylie Cwach, Meghan Delozier, Jerry Kosmatka, Quentin Moser, Leila Schumacher

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.