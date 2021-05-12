Booster Backer Award: Jim Sawatzke
Distinguished Supporter: Don Tucker
Parents of the Year: Doug & Kelly Budig
Honorary ‘Y’ Club: Jeremy Hoeck
Don Baker Leadership: Tiffany Beste
Rich Schild Scholarship: Mason Ruzicka
Dr. Duane B. Reaney Outstanding Female Athlete: Thea Luken
Honor Athlete: Halle Stephenson, Tre Kleinschmit
Y-Club Scholarship: Matthew Mors, Paige Gullikson
Heather Garvey Muth Memorial: Nevaeh Leonard
Carl Youngworth Scholarship: Trevor Fitzgerald, Josie Jensen
Roger Haas Memorial Scholarships: Kaden Luellman, Matthew Mors
Rich Hackett Award: Leila Schumacher
Gary Creviston Award: Mya Fernandez
Dale ‘Ole’ Hansen Award: Paige Gullikson, Trevor Fitzgerald
Irene & George Crakes Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Cwach
Kipp A. Kinsley Memorial Scholarship: Megan Cap, Tristan Redman
Ray & Nelva Kooistra Track & Field Scholarships: Tristan Redman, Josie Jensen
Morgan T. Smith Award: Ella Mulder, Jerry Kosmatka
Ross Award: Tre Kleinschmit
Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Mors, Paige Gullikson
Dr. Merritt A. Auld Memorial Scholarship: Aidan Feser, Thea Luken
Class of 1965 Most Improved Senior Athlete Award: Lauren Gillis
Todd Tessier Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Mors
Hod & Anita Nielsen Memorial Scholarship: Halle Stephenson
Khrista Ibarolle ‘Lace Up Your Boots’ Scholarship: Emma Christensen
KVHT-KVTK Sportscaster Scholarship: Halle Stephenson, Aidan Feser
National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American Athletes Of The Year: Thea Chance, Zach Fedde, Ellie Karolevitz, Mathew Mors, Bodie Rutledge, Jordynn Salvatori, Abbigail Schmidt
Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship: Tucker Bahm
Yankton Soccer Association Scholarship: Leona Stastny, Thea Luken
Athletes of the Year: Girls’ Cross Country — Thea Chance; Boys’ Cross Country — Zachary Fedde; Girls’ Tennis — Nora Krajewski; Boys’ Golf — Landon Moe; Football — Trevor Fitzgerald; Girls’ Basketball — Molly Savey; Boys’ Basketball — Matthew Mors; Boys’ Soccer — Christian Budig; Girls’ Soccer — Thea Luken; Volleyball — Chloe McDermott; Boys’ Wrestling — Tucker Bahm; Girls’ Wrestling — Nevaeh Leonard; Gymnastics — Alison Johnson; Competitive Cheer — Brooklynn Wintz; Competitive Dance — Grace Liebig; Sideline Cheer — Shelby Bertsch
Three-Sport Senior Award: Kylie Cwach, Meghan Delozier, Jerry Kosmatka, Quentin Moser, Leila Schumacher
