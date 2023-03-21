SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty first baseman Kiko Nunez has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week.
Nunez, a sophomore from Dickinson, Texas, went 6-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI during the Lancers’ 10-9, 13-inning victory over Briar Cliff on Sunday. He added another hit in the second game before it was suspended due to BCU’s field not having lights.
