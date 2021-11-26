VERMILLION -- The top-seeded University of Nebraska-Omaha advanced to the Summit League Championship match with a four-set win over Oral Roberts Friday evening in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
“I would definitely say there’s added pressure, but throughout this whole year, we’ve had every team kind of gunning for us,” senior outside hitter Sadie Limback said. “We’ve been preparing for that all year. Then getting first in the conference this year just showed all our hard work , and we hope to finish it out at the tournament.”
Omaha won 25-15, 25-20, 27-29, 25-15.
The Mavericks opened the match with a dominant first set. After trading blows early in the opening set, the Mavericks strung together four straight to build a 12-8 lead. Oral Roberts was able to respond by tying the match, but a 5-0 run to put the Mavericks up 19-14 would be too much for the Golden Eagles to recover from.
In the second set, the Golden Eagles were able to keep pace with Omaha for most of the set as the two sides tied the score 11 times and exchanged the lead five times in the set. Omaha tallied a couple points together after the set was tied at 18 to give the Mavericks the advantage for the set.
Omaha jumped out early in the third set. After hitting over .350 in the first two sets, the Mavs continued to improve on that number in the third set of the match, until an Oral Roberts run tied the set at 18 put Omaha’s hitting percentage at a match low.
Omaha fought off set point after set point in the third set, until the Golden Eagles were able to close the set 29-27, keeping their season alive.
“I think we were just playing more as individuals than as a team and we came in together talking about it,” Limback said. “We got the gap shortened, and then we came back a little bit, we were battling at the end, it just didn’t fall our way.”
The fourth set felt a lot like the opening set, as the two sides kept the match close until Omaha extended a 15-12 lead. From there it was all Mavericks en route to the championship.
“In that fourth set, we worked together and we were all playing for each other, so it was a lot of fun,” Limback said. “The vibe out on the court was really different from the third to the fourth set.”
Limback led the Mavs with 21 kills and Marriah Buss added 20. Shayla McCormick added 15 kills and 16 digs. Jaiden Centeno had a game high 20 digs and Limback added 18. Claire Mountjooy tallied 12 digs. Sami Clarkson recorded 61 assists.
Kaia Donford tallied 15 kills and 10 digs for the Golden Eagles. Aixa Vigil added 12 kills and 13 digs. Bryanne Soares recorded 38 assists and Sarah Thiessen 12 digs.
The Mavericks advance to the Summit League Championship match Saturday. Omaha most recently made the championship in 2019 after knocking off the top-seeded South Dakota Coyotes in the semifinals. This time around, the Mavs will hold the top-seed in a championship match for the first time in Division I.
“I think offensively we were pretty clean, we would’ve liked to been a little better at some defensive things,” Maverick head coach Matt Buttermore said. “Overall, any win against a good team in the postseason is a good win.”
The Championship match is set for 2 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion Saturday. The winner goes to the NCAA Tournament as the Summit League’s automatic bid.
“I think we’re all mentally prepared,” Limback said. “We’re just going to have to bring it tomorrow. If we play our best game, I think it’s going to go in our favor, or just a really good game.”
