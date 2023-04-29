The Mount Marty University baseball team celebrated its 13 seniors with a doubleheader sweep of Hastings in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The victories pushed MMU to a school-record 36th regular season victory. The Lancers (36-13, 19-9 GPAC) will be the fourth seed in the GPAC Tournament and will face Jamestown in the opening round on Thursday in Crete, Nebraska.
