WATERTOWN — Wagner’s game plan against the undefeated Hamlin Chargers: Make someone other than Kami Wadsworth beat you.
Wadsworth scored 17 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, but Brooklyn Brandreit hit four three-pointers and Marissa Bawdon hit two more to lead the Chargers to a 58-55 victory in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Hamlin (25-0), which had finished second each of the past two seasons, got 14 points from Brandreit, who hit 4-of-7 from deep. Ally Abraham scored 12 points, hitting the one three-pointer she attempted. Bawdon scored eight points and Addison Neuendorf added seven points. Wadsworth also had a team-high seven rebounds and three steals in the effort.
“They’re a very good team, and we did a great job of taking their top players away,” said Wagner head coach Michael Koupal. “(Brandreit) hit four threes, (Bawdon) hit two. Those were players that had to win it for them, and they did.”
Ashlyn Koupal scored 14 points, and Emma Yost had 13 points and six rebounds for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel finished with 10 points. Lydia Yost hit three three-pointers for nine points. Macy Koupal netted seven points. Eve Zephier had a team-high three steals.
Wadsworth, Neuendorf and Brandreit were each named to the all-tournament team, as were Wagner’s Emma Yost, Macy Koupal and Ashlyn Koupal.
The first quarter pace was much to Wagner’s liking: up and down, with the Red Raiders getting good lucks both inside and outside. Lydia Yost’s second three-pointer of the opening quarter gave Wagner a 20-11 advantage.
“It was just execution,” Coach Koupal said. “When we were getting misses, we were beating them down the floor. When we got the ball going at our pace, they couldn’t keep up with us.”
But Wagner’s plan of packing the post against Wadsworth and Abraham was thwarted by the Chargers’ long-range shooting. Brandreit hit three-pointers on either side of the quarter break, followed by a Neuendorf three-pointer to tie the game at 20-20. The Charger run continued with two Wadsworth baskets in the post and a Bawdon three-pointer, extending the lead to 29-22.
Wagner closed to within one at the half, 34-33, but Hamlin came out firing again in the third quarter, building to a 46-37 lead. The Red Raiders scored eight straight to close within one, 46-45, setting up a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
“(Hamlin) wanted it slow as a turtle, we wanted it uptempo,” Coach Koupal said. “They’re a very physical team. That’s their style of play.”
Hamlin never relinquished the lead, but Wagner had an opportunity for a game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds go long.
Wagner finished the season with a 24-2 record, with the two losses coming by a combined four points.
“It was amazing for our team,” Emma Yost said of the season. “It felt great to get in a state championship.”
The Red Raiders will graduate Emma Yost, Nagel and Zephier. Coach Koupal was proud of what those three brought to the program.
“They brought back a level of excitement, of tenacity and respect,” he said. “There for a few years, we didn’t know how to win.”
The message to the rest of the squad: it’s time to get back to work.
“My six that played this year, played together all off-season,” Coach Koupal said. “Championships aren’t just won in the four months of the season.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.