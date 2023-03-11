WATERTOWN — Wagner’s game plan against the undefeated Hamlin Chargers: Make someone other than Kami Wadsworth beat you.

Wadsworth scored 17 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, but Brooklyn Brandreit hit four three-pointers and Marissa Bawdon hit two more to lead the Chargers to a 58-55 victory in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.

