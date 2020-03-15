B.J. Walters and I were sitting in Denny’s in Rapid City, grabbing lunch before we continued our trip home from Spearfish. It was a day earlier than expected, as we both were planning to cover two more Irene-Wakonda games in the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament. We were actually setting up to cover Friday’s game when we got the news the tournament was postponed.
As Walters, the sports director for KVHT/KVTK, and I waited for our food, we looked at each other with the same reaction:
“Now what do we do?”
For most of the nearly 28 years I have served as sports editor for the Press & Dakotan, planning out the coverage for the week has been fairly easy. There was always something going on at a local or regional level that our readers would be interested in.
There have been “breaks” in the action, usually weather-related. Snowstorms and rainy weather have put hampers on area events for days, sometimes a week at a time.
This time, of course, is different. You can’t look outside and see why things are shut down. There isn’t the confidence that, once the sun comes out for a couple of days, things will be back to normal.
There was also an extended break when American shut down for a time after 9/11. In a way, this shutdown feels like that one — a feeling of no control over what is happening or when things will return to “normal.”
But, unlike that attack, there is no visible evidence of the damage. No destroyed towers, no hole in the Pentagon, no enemy to send our troops against. For most people, the only “evidence” is the reports of infected individuals across the country, including in South Dakota.
That, of course, has led to frustration for those who have had their athletic seasons — and, in some case, their careers — cut short by cancellation of those seasons.
That frustration is understandable. That winter season cut short, that spring season that — for some — never began marks the culmination of years of hard work. It is not something that is easily let go.
The reasons for those postponements and cancellations, though, make complete sense. It is the same reason schools are being closed and other large-scale gatherings are being shuttered or delayed. We as a country are approaching a tipping point where the virus is concerned, and restricting large gatherings of people is one way to, as the experts have said, “flatten the curve” of the growth of the virus.
Now, back to the original question: “Now what do we do?”
We’re going to look in both directions — past and future — for ways to continue to tell the stories of our region.
We will take a look back at the past few months, see what stories from the winter that we haven’t had a chance to tell. We’ll look for those “feel-good” type stories that we know are out there, even as we deal with a bleak time.
We will look back further as well. We’ll do some “where are they now?” features, as well as some other historical retrospectives that we hope will interest our readers.
We will also look ahead. As things begin to return to normal — whether that is next month, this summer or this fall — we will return to looking at our teams and how they are preparing for what is next.
As challenging as things are, we must stay positive in the fact that, at some point, normalcy will return. Hopefully, when that happens, we are more able to appreciate the little things that make everyday life enjoyable.
