If you are wondering why Mount Marty College senior Chris King was named a third-team All-American for men’s basketball by the NAIA, MMC head coach Todd Lorensen would tell you to look at his stats.
Then compare them to what he did in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
King, who helped the Lancers to their best season in 16 years, was honored by the NAIA on Thursday. He is the first Lancer men’s basketball player named to the All-America team since Justin Bonnichsen in 2006, and the first to make one of the three 10-person teams since Bonnichsen in 2005.
King averaged 20.8 points per game and set school records for three-pointers made (100) and attempted (246) while posting one of the top three-point shooting percentages in program history (.407). He also ranked second all-time in minutes played for a season, averaging 35 minutes played per game.
“If you watched a game, you could come away from most games thinking, ‘Wow. That is a really talented offensive player,’” Lorensen said. “And then, when you look at his season statistics, you’re like, ‘Wow. He’s a really efficient player.’”
King also led the team with 47 steals, ranked second with 79 assists and finished with 80 rebounds.
“I was just trying to help the team on both ends of the floor however I can,” King said of his defensive numbers. “Whatever my team needs me to do I’m there to do it. They felt like I could get in the passing lanes and put pressure on the people that I’m guarding.”
While King’s overall season numbers were impressive, his GPAC numbers were more so.
In 19 games, he averaged 21.5 points per game and hit 67 three-pointers, shooting .441 from deep. His overall shooting percentage (.485 from .465), free throw percentage (.783 from .763), rebounding (3.0 per game from 2.7 per game) and assists (3.0 per game from 2.6 per game) were also up.
“Most times as a coach I try to pay attention to conference statistics, because every once in a while, your overall stats can get skewed if you have a few games against inferior competition,” Lorensen said. “And Chris’ were actually the opposite. In every major statistical category, his improved from the overall stats to the conference stats.
“I think that speaks to the testament that he knows how and when to perform, when the games mean the most.”
King said that the team chemistry helped him flourish as a Lancer and, more so, helped the Lancers get off to a fast team start.
“I think just coming together early as a group. Not a lot of teams can make a big transition like that, especially with a new coach, new players,” he said. “Everybody came with open arms, accepting new players and a new coach coming in, and buying into each other. That had a big part in our season.”
King also credited the coaching staff, especially Lorensen, with helping him make the transition to MMC.
“He allowed me to play my game,” King said. “He allowed everybody to feel comfortable playing their game. It was easy to buy into his methods. He was a great coach.”
The Lancer community also was welcoming, King said.
“The community, the whole school just accepting us and coming to support us every game, that had a big part in our success,” he said. “Big ups to the whole Mount Marty community.”
The GPAC put two players on the first team, Morningside senior Tyler Borchers and Dakota Wesleyan senior Ty Hoglund. Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb joined King on the second team. Honorable mention players from the GPAC included Concordia’s Brevin Sloup, Dordt’s Garrett Franken, Morningside’s Zach Imig and Northwestern’s Trent Hillbrands.
On the women’s side, Concordia senior Philly Lammers, DWU senior Kynedi Cheeseman and Hastings senior Shandra Farmer were each named to the first team. Concordia senior Grace Barry earned second team honors. DWU senior Sara Carr, Dordt junior Erika Feenstra and Morningside junior Sierra Mitchell each earned third team honors. Honorable mention selections from the GPAC included Hastings’ Gabby Grasso and Northwestern’s Sammy Blum.
