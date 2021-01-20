Carlie Wetzel had zero idea.
She likely knew she had just played her best game in a Mount Marty uniform, but 21 points? No, that was news to her.
“Really?” she asked.
“I wasn’t even thinking about it.”
It’s true, though.
Wetzel, the sophomore from O’Neill, Nebraska, scored a career-high 21 points as the Lancers ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Hastings 79-71 on Wednesday night at Cimpl Arena.
Not only was Wetzel’s performance a much-needed offensive spark for the Lancers (4-14, 2-13 in the GPAC), it completely obliterated her season marks.
Coming into the contest, Wetzel had been averaging three points per game and had scored a total of 51 points this season.
What did she credit her break-through to?
“I just zoned out and didn’t think about it, and everything kind of flowed,” Wetzel said.
And that’s exactly why she had such a game, according to her coach.
“She’s a super smart kid, but she has a tendency to overthink,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “Tonight she just played and quit thinking.”
It also helped, Wetzel added, that she had put together a solid performance in a junior varsity game earlier in the week.
“I was hoping for something like this,” she said. “I got in the JV game the other day and I needed that confidence. It definitely carried over.”
Playing in that game allowed Wetzel to get into game-like situations and garner valuable experience, according to Schlimgen.
“Honestly, that’s why we got her in there, because she had done so well,” he said.
Wetzel responded by making 8-of-9 shots, including 4-of-5 three-pointers, to go along with five rebounds in just shy of 20 minutes of action.
It was a Wetzel three-pointer that tied the game at 50-50 heading to the fourth quarter and it was a Wetzel basket to start the fourth quarter that gave the Lancers the lead for good.
Even though Mount Marty led 68-57 with 5:27 left, it had to survive a relatively nail-biting finish.
A Hastings basket with 1:11 remaining cut the deficit to 73-69, but from there, the Lancers sealed the win at the free throw line — Bailey Kortan made three, Karlee McKinney sank one and Callie Otkin capped it off with two with 20.5 seconds left.
And for the first time since Dec. 2, the Lancers were able to celebrate a victory.
“This is amazing,” Wetzel said, with a smile.
“We needed a win so bad. We’ve been working hard all season, but everything just finally clicked for us.”
It made for an enjoyable post-game locker room, according to Schlimgen.
“Obviously, wins are fun for everyone,” he said. “The bench had fun, the locker room was fun and the coaches had fun.”
Coming into the game, the Lancers had been averaging 56 points and seven three-pointers per game in league play.
They surpassed that point total early in the fourth quarter, and they shot 58 percent for the game and made a season-high 13 three-pointers (and were 54 percent from deep).
“It felt good to shoot like that,” Schlimgen said.
Kortan added 10 points for the Lancers, while Otkin and Kayla Jacobson both scored nine points. Peyton Stolle pulled down six rebounds and Megan Hirsch had three assists.
The story, though, was Wetzel.
“She’s a super skilled kid, so we knew it’d come at some point,” Schlimgen said.
“We just never thought it’d come all at once,” he added, with a smile.
The Lancers hit the road for the long drive north Saturday for an afternoon game at Jamestown (North Dakota).
Can Mount Marty carry over its momentum from Wednesday’s win?
“We sure hope so,” Schlimgen said. “If we can knock down some shots like that and continue to get kids in the lane, it opens things up for us.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
HASTINGS (5-12, 4-11 GPAC)
Carley Leners 6-13 2-4 14; Natalia Dick 7-10 2-2 16; Ali Smith 2-9 1-2 5; Taylor Beacom 3-9 0-0 7; Kaitlyn Schmit 5-12 3-4 15; Elle Danley 0-0 0-0 0; Allison Bauer 5-11 0-0 13; Karli Hale 0-1 1-2 1; Shayla Carrier 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-69 9-14 71.
MOUNT MARTY (4-14, 2-13 GPAC)
Aubrey Twedt 1-3 0-0 2; Peyton Stolle 1-1 0-0 3; Karlee McKinney 7-14 3-6 18; Callie Otkin 2-4 3-4 9; Bailey Kortan 3-7 3-4 10; Alexsis Kemp 1-1 0-0 3; Carlie Wetzel 8-9 1-1 21; Eve Millar 2-3 0-0 4; Kayla Jacobson 3-5 0-0 9; Megan Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0; Sarah Castaneda 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-48 10-15 79.
HASTINGS 10 20 20 21 — 71
MOUNT MARTY 19 14 17 29 — 79
Three-Pointers — MMU 13-24 (Wetzel 4-5, Jacobson 3-5, Otkin 2-4, Stolle 1-1, Kemp 1-1, Kortan 1-3), HAS 6-21 (Bauer 3-9, Schmit 2-5, Beacom 1-3, Leners 0-1, Carrier 0-1, Smith 0-2). Total Rebounds — MMU 30 (Stolle 6), HAS 30 (Leners 6). Assists — MMU 13 (Hirsch 3), HAS 8 (Smith 4). Turnovers — MMU 19, HAS 15. Personal Fouls — HAS 15, MMU 11. Fouled Out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.