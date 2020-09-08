SIOUX FALLS — Sydni Schetnan recorded 10 kills and four blocks to help lead Sioux Falls Washington past Yankton 25-17, 25-18, 25-8 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night at Washington High School.
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added seven kills and two blocks, while Katy Richardson keyed the offense with 25 set assists for Washington (3-1).
In the loss for Yankton (1-7), Jordynn Salvatori tallied eight kills, while Chloe McDermott had 23 digs, Nykki Husman had 14 digs, Jillian Schulte posted nine set assists and Britta Pietila added two ace serves.
Yankton hits the road again Thursday for a match at Brandon Valley.
In sub-varsity action against Washington on Tuesday, the hometown Warriors beat Yankton 26-24, 25-18 in the JV match. The Gazelles got four kills from Macy Drotzmann, two ace serves from Camryn Koletzky, and 11 set assists and eight digs from Addison Sedlacek.
In the sophomore match, Washington won 25-23, 25-21. For Yankton, Drotzmann recorded six kills, Camille McDermott had nine set assists and Molly Savey had one ace serve.
Washington won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-16, 25-13. The Gazelles got two aces from Kylily Medina, two blocks from Julie Cox and two set assists from Ava Koller. In the freshman ‘B’ match, Washington won 25-15, 25-18, while Yankton got two kills from Chayse Drotzmann.
