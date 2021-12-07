The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team hosted the four Sioux Falls public schools for a meet inside the River City Gymnastics Center Tuesday night, taking the team title with 136.6 points, a new season best.
Yankton had the highest score on the bars and was second in the vault as a team. Sioux Falls Roosevelt finish one-tenth behind Yankton and Lincoln came in third.
Alison Johnson took home the all-around title scoring 35.6. Callie Boomsma finished fifth at 33.3 and Allie Byrkeland tied for seventh at 33.05.
In total, 63 girls from Yankton, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington competed in the new home of Yankton Gymnastics.
“I thought it went very well, very seamless,” Gazelle coach Justin Olson said. “Talking with the coaches, they’re happy about the facility and being able to watch their girls.”
The meet was the second of three home meets this season, including last week’s season opener. The final home meet for Yankton isn’t until Jan. 17 when the Gazelles host Vermillion.
“A change of atmosphere really shouldn’t matter, but I think they’ve kind of made this their own, and it’s fun to watch them find spaces where they congregate and hang out and then come out and own it,” Olson said.
Yankton started on the balance beam, a decision the team made themselves Olson said. Beam is the place the Gazelles struggle the most and they wanted to attack it head on.
“The girls picked that they wanted to start on beam,” Olson said. “Beam has been our nemesis for the past year and a half. If you hit beam, you are sitting pretty good. Beam will make or break your meet.”
Yankton scored 33.3 on the beam, their lowest score of the events. Johnson placed fourth overall on the beam at 8.75. The Gazelles then moved to the floor exercise, tallying 34.35. Yankton’s vault score was 35.45 and their high of 33.5 on the bars.
Overall Johnson won the uneven bars (8.75) and the vault (9.1), and she placed third on the floor (9). Boomsma took third in the bars (8.55) and fourth in the vault (8.9).
Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Haley Fodness placed second in the all-around, followed by Lincoln’s Rachel Bruggeman and Lauren Holte.
The Gazelles now have five consecutive road competitions over the next month plus. Working on the beam will continue to be Yankton’s focus moving forward.
“I told the girls if we can focus on beam, the rest will take care of itself,” Olson said. “If their goal is to make the state meet on team night and place where they want to place, I have high expectations with the girls. The girls have high expectations for themselves.”
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 136.6, Roosevelt 136.5, Lincoln 135.75, Jefferson 117.8, Washington 104.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 35.6; 2, Haley Fodness R 35.0; 3, Rachel Bruggeman L 33.95; 4, Lauren Holte L 33.55; 5, Callie Boomsma Y 33.3; OTHER YHS: t7, Allie Byrkeland 33.05; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.05; 17, Burkley Olson 30.35
BARS: 1, Alison Johnson Y 8.75; 2, Haley Fodness R 8.6; 3, Callie Boomsma Y 8.55; 4, Danica Yusten R 8.5; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.3; OTHER YHS: t7, Allie Byrkeland 7.9; 11, Burkley Olson 7.3; 20, Marissa Byrkeland 5.15
BEAM: 1, Rachel Bruggeman L 9.2; 2, Lilly Fenicle R 9.05; 3, Lauren Holte L 8.85; 4, Alison Johnson Y 8.75; 5, Hannah Berkof L 8.65; OTHER YHS: T8, Allie Byrkeland, Ava Koller 8.2; 11, Avery Reifenraith 8.15; 12, Callie Boomsma 8.1; 18, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.25; 24, Burkley Olson 6.75
FLOOR: T1, Lauren Holte L, Lilly Fenicle R 9.3; 3, Alison Johnson Y 9.0; t4, Ava Koller Y, Rachel Bruggeman L 8.9; OTHER YHS: t13, Allie Byrkeland 8.25; t15, Avery Reifenrath, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.2; 19, Burkley Olson 7.95; 22, Callie Boomsma 7.75
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.1; t2, Danica Yusten R, Haley Fodness R 9.05; 4, Callie Boomsma Y 8.9; 5, Rachel Bruggeman L 8.85; OTHER YHS: 9, Ava Koller 8.95; t10, Allie Byrkeland 8.7; t14, Burkley Olson 8.35; 16, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln 118.1, Yankton 98.15, Jefferson 95.8, Roosevelt 14.55
ALL-AROUND: 1, Jesalyn Bauder L 30.25; 2, Dasani LaCroix L 29.95; 3, Gloria Jimenez Y 27.6; 4, Harleigh Williams L 26.55; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 25.85; OTHER YHS: Aliya Fluke 23.95
BARS: 1, Miya Jepsen L 6.95; 2, Gloria Jimenez Y 6.9; 3, Dasani LaCroix L 6.8; 4, Jesalyn Bauder L 6.0; 5, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 5.5; OTHER YHS: t10, Aliya Fluke 3.55
BEAM: 1, Jesalyn Bauder L 7.9; 2, Dasani LaCroix L 7.65; 3, Charli Dlugosh L 7.2; 4, Maya Roth L 6.7; 5, Miya Jepsen L 6.65; YHS: 6, Aliya Fluke 6.2; t7, Gloria Jimenez 6.05; t12, Kaelyn Hoilien, Marissa Byrkeland 5.8; t17, Aja Eilers, Halle Brandt 4.9
FLOOR: 1, Jesalyn Bauder, Lincoln 8.35; 2, Harleigh Williams L 8.15; 3, Clari Dlugosh L 8.05; 4, Bree Koepke J 7.7; 5, Dasani LaCroix L 7.55; YHS: 7, Gloria Jimenez 7.35; 11, Marissa Byrklenad 7.05; 13, Kaelyn Hoilien 6.6; 14, Aliya Fluke 6.45; 15, Halle Brandt 6.25
VAULT: 1, Jesalyn Bauder L 8.0; t2, Dasani LaCroix L, Harleigh Williams L, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 7.95; t5, Aliya Fluke Y, Alyssa Stombaugh J, Cierra Baker J, Maya Roth L 7.75; OTHER YHS: t9, Marissa Byrkeland 7.65; t15, Halle Brandt 7.55; 18, Gloria Jimenez 7.3
