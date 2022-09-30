Dordt held Mount Marty to -.010 hitting in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Friday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Isabella Cumana had 10 kills and Grace Langemeier had nine kills for 12th-ranked Dordt (10-4, 4-2 GPAC). Megan Raszler and Campbell Marshall each had 17 assists. Makenna Kooima added 20 digs in the victory.
For Mount Marty (6-9, 1-6 GPAC), Alexis Kirkman had five kills. Jadie DeLange and Alex Ruth had four kills each, with Ruth recording three assisted blocks. Erika Langloss posted 11 assists and three ace serves. Julia Weber had eight assists and eight digs. Katelyn Chytka had nine digs in the effort.
Mount Marty is back in action today (Saturday), hosting seventh-ranked Northwestern. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
