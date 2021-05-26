In recent years, the Yankton track and field team did a lot of “hurry up and wait” at the state track meet.
This year, with prelims eliminated in all but two events and a solid list of qualifiers, that won’t be the case.
The Bucks and Gazelles head to Sturgis for the South Dakota State Class AA Track and Field Meet with entries in 32 of the 38 combined events, with only two events on the track not covered.
“It’s a lot more fun to go to state and have nearly everything covered,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. “We took the opportunity to enter a number of kids in events where they were on the bubble, and many of them got in. That gives them one more opportunity to compete.”
Yankton scored 23 boys’ entries and 19 girls’ entries for the meet.
For the Gazelles, the pole vault, high jump, shot put and 100-meter dash are open events. Yankton has multiple athletes in the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash.
Yankton is poised to score big points in a pair of girls’ relays, the 1600 and 3200. The Gazelles rank second in both relays, having clocked 9:36.56 in the 3200 relay and a school-record 3:59.77 in the 1600 relay.
“The girls’ 4-by-8 has been good all year. If not for O’Gorman having the third-fastest time in the country this season, we’d be in the mix for a title. As it is, we’re happy to be in the hunt,” Youmans said. “The girls are definitely in the hunt in the 4-by-4.”
The Gazelles have two qualifiers ranked in the top four of a competitive 400-meter dash field. Annika Gordon (58.75) is ranked third and Shae Rumsey (58.98) is ranked fourth.
Tierney Faulk ranks fifth in the triple jump (35-9), and is entered in the long jump (24th, 16-0 3/4). Sydnee Serck ranks fifth in the 800 (2:19.18), with Madisyn Bietz (2:27.41) 18th.
Also for the Gazelles, Thea Chance is entered in both the 1600 (19th, 5:30.74) and 3200 (18th, 1217.60). Kiera Christ is entered in both the 100-meter (21st, 17.22) and 300-meter hurdles (22nd, 50.49), with Hope Lesher (23rd, 17.24) also entered in the 100 hurdles. Cora Schurman (13th, 27.07) is entered in the 200. Ella Mulder (22nd, 99-10) is entered in the discus.
The Gazelles are ranked 14th in the 400 relay (52.61), 11th in the 800 relay (1:50.03) and seventh in the medley relay (4:23.84).
The Yankton girls have their sights set on holding hardware late Saturday afternoon.
“It is realistic for us to be in the hunt to be a podium team,” Youmans said. Team awards are presented to the top six finishers in the team standings. “Our girls’ team is built to be more successful at state than at ESD (Eastern South Dakota Conference). The state meet values more quality than quantity.”
On the boys’ side, the 200-meter dash and high jump are open, but the Bucks had more than one competitor in both throws (shot put and discus), as well as the 400, 800, 1600 and the long jump.
The Bucks enter the meet with three individuals and one relay holding a top-eight ranking in their respective events.
Cody Oswald is seeded fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.47), and is also entered in the 300 hurdles (17th, 42.66). Carson Haak ranks sixth in the shot put (51-2), and is also entered in the discus (20th, 136-5). Austin Gobel ranks eighth in the 400 (51.16), and is also entered in both the 100 (12th, 11.09) and long jump (15th, 20-6 1/2).
Bodie Rutledge joins Haak in both throwing events, ranking 15th in both the discus (139-4) and shot put (47-7). Gavin Haselhorst joins Gobel in the long jump (tied for 19th, 20-5), and is also entered in the triple jump (24th, 39-10). Zach Hebda joins Gobel in the 400 (52.62).
Also for the Bucks, Zach Fedde is entered in the 1600 (11th, 4:34.87) and 3200 (10th, 10:04.16), with Dylan Payer joining Fedde in the 1600 (22nd, 4:42.56). Nate Schoenfelder (22nd, 2:05.43) and Will Pavlish (24th, 2;06.65) are both entered in the 800. Tristan Redman, the lone senior competing for the Bucks at state, is entered in the pole vault (tied for 22nd, 10-6).
The Bucks enter the 1600 relay seeded seventh (3:30.70). Yankton is ninth in the 3200 relay (8:31.51), 11th in the medley (3:51.16), 12th in the 800 (1:33.44) and 14th in the 400 (45.19).
Youmans feels there are a number of Bucks seeded outside the top eight who could work their way onto the awards stand.
“Every state meet there are a few kids that come out of nowhere, that don’t come in with a lot of expectations,” he said. “We’ve got kids that are talented. I’m excited to see them compete one more time.”
While the Bucks are not poised to reach the team awards stand, they are poised to improve on their showing from the past few state meets.
“This is a proving year for our guys,” Youmans said. “We are very young this year: a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and some juniors. We’re not there yet, but we’re going to put some points up.”
Due to the contracted schedule and the South Dakota High School Activities Association choosing to keep the classes separate for this year’s state meet, competition will begin at 4 p.m. Central (3 p.m. local) on Friday. Saturday’s competition will begin at 10 a.m. Central (9 a.m. local), with the final race set for 3:45 p.m. Central (2:45 p.m. local).
