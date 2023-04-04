VERMILLION — Snowfall in Fargo has led to a site change for the Summit League softball series between South Dakota and North Dakota State slated for Friday and Saturday.
The two teams have agreed to compete at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Game one is Friday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.