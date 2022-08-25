TYNDALL -- Bon Homme senior Riley Rothschadl takes on many titles. He is Bon Homme’s quarterback as well as a cornerback, as well as a basketball player, track runner, and most of all, one of South Dakota’s top Legion baseball players.
He has a passion for playing sports year-round, as his head football coach, Byron Pudwill, explains.
“If a kid ever had an excuse not to run track or be involved in stuff in the spring, it would be him,” Pudwill said. “He’s smart enough to know that in a small school, everyone needs to stay active. Doing the one-sport wonder thing doesn’t cut it and he knows that.”
Pudwill praises Rothschadl for playing different sports throughout the year, but even the football coach admits there is one sport the young athlete stands out in.
“He's probably one of the best baseball players in the state for his age, and it would be easy for him to focus on baseball,” Pudwill said.
Rothschadl has a decorated football background as Bon Homme’s quarterback. This season will be his third as a team captain for the Cavaliers.
“It speaks to the level of respect that the players have for (him),” Pudwill said.
Although Rothschadl is coveted by university teams for his baseball acumen, he said if he can keep playing football, he would.
“Football is probably my first love,” Rothschadl said. “I love playing football. Baseball just grew on me. So, I'm never going to stop playing football. If I have the opportunity, I'm going to keep playing football.”
Rothschadl has not had the opportunity to play as much football, as he tore his ACL 18 months ago. He is happy that he is fully healthy for fall camp.
“It sucked watching my teammates and friends play sports without me,” Rothschadl said. “But it taught me some good lessons.”
Those lessons include being grateful for the time he can spend with his team. Rothschadl is expecting better results for himself and the team this season due to the simple fact that he is around to help lead the team.
“The energy in this fall camp is definitely better than in years past,” Rothschadl said. “I feel people want to get better and people want to win. We know what we can do this season.”
Rothschadl is hoping the team can “flip” its record of 3-6 in 2021 and have a chance to compete for the state championship at the Dakotadome. Rothschadl believes that having more practice time with his teammates and watching film will help him contribute to the team’s success.
“The more you practice, the better you're going get the plays down,” Rothschadl said. “The more you practice, (it makes for a) better brotherhood you have with your teammates. When you get the chemistry up with the teammates, the better chemistry you have (and) the better season that you’re going to have.
“If I watch enough film, I can tell (my teammates) what play they're going to run, where to be. what their assignment is and who to cover.”
Another factor that Rothschadl believes will contribute to Bon Homme’s success is the fact that the team is more experienced.
“These last couple of years, we've been really young,” Rothschadl said. “This year we actually have some veterans on the team. Last year, we had three seniors. This year, we have eight seniors. We're going to have better leadership out on the field and more experience on the field.”
Having the right mentality is one thing. Another factor that will contribute to Bon Homme’s success is Rothschadl’s arm strength, which his coach has noticed.
“He doesn't have to prove his arm to anybody at this point,” Pudwill said. “He can throw a football about as good as anybody we've had around here.”
Pudwill is not quite ready to say that Rothschadl is the best thrower of the football in Bon Homme history. Still, his raw arm strength, which also contributes to his success in baseball, is something that Pudwill marvels at. Rothschadl can utilize his arm strength in both.
“Throwing a baseball (compared to) throwing a football isn't much different,” Rothschadl said.
While a player’s physical abilities help a team win, Rothschadl understands that building trust among teammates will contribute to the long-term success of the team this season.
Pudwill coached both Riley and his dad, Greg Rothschadl. While both were athletic, Pudwill sees one distinct difference in their game.
“Don't break Dad’s heart, but let's just say Riley might be a step quicker than Dad,” Pudwill said.
