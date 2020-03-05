LINCOLN, Neb. — It’s a tradition.
Wynot gets down to Lincoln for the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament and its already traditionally-stout defense rises to another level.
“It’s just what we preach and what we practice,” head coach Steve Wieseler said.
“If you come to our practices, that’s probably 80 percent of what we do.”
And it’s a key reason why the Blue Devils are again moving on in Lincoln.
Despite early struggles shooting the ball, Wynot held Lawrence-Nelson to two baskets in the fourth quarter in a 48-39 Class D2 victory Thursday morning at Lincoln North Star High School.
Again, defense led the way for the defending champion Blue Devils (23-4), who have won six state titles in the past decade.
“We’re blessed,” Wieseler said. “We have a lot of kids who can really run. If you can run, you can play defense.”
The victory advances Wynot to today’s (Friday) 2 p.m. semifinals against Falls City Sacred Heart at Devaney Sports Center.
Given that the Blue Devils were 0-of-16 on three-pointers in the first half Thursday and weren’t really able to string baskets together until the second half, was it a case where the defense saved Wynot?
“Oh yeah,” Wieseler sad.
“That’s kind of been our bread and butter all year,” he added. “We always know we can play defense every night, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the hoop for us.”
Senior Katelyn Heine began the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers to break that streak, and the Blue Devils took a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lawrence-Nelson (25-2) took a brief 34-33 lead to start the frame, but didn’t make another basket until there were three minutes remaining.
By that point, Wynot was in front, and the Blue Devils closed things out with free throws.
Wynot’s seniors weren’t about to be done, according to Heine, who scored 11 points.
“Being our senior year makes it so much more pressured a little bit, but so much more emotional,” she said.
“You want that next game, and you just want that win down here.”
Sophomore Karley Heimes had a strong second half under the basket to finish with 19 points to lead Wynot, while seniors Michaela Lange and Shaelee Planer both added six points.
After making zero three-pointers in the first half, the Blue Devils made five after halftime.
The Blue Devils were confident that in time, those shots would start going through the hoop, according to Heine.
“We’ve learned that over the season,” she said. “If we miss our first few shots, they’re going to fall eventually; that’s our game.”
Wynot advances to the semifinals yet again to play a familiar opponent: Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3), in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
