Morningside scored midway through the first half, then iced the game with two goals early in the second half to claim a 3-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match marked the final home contest of the season for MMU (5-6-1, 3-5 GPAC). The Lancers travel to Presentation on Wednesday before finishing the season at Midland on Oct. 30.
Moritz Lusch, Johannes Lang and Noah Jorritsma each scored for Morningside. Gero Zarbo and Sander Kohberg each had an assist.
David Provencher had two of Mount Marty’s five shots on goal. Diego Romero, Miguel Ponce and Sloan Tshilenge each had a shot on goal for the Lancers, who had a 13-5 deficit in that category.
Bjarne Huth made three saves in goal for Morningside. Jose Quinonez made eight saves and Sotirios Gkosdis had one stop for the Lancers.
