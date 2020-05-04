Sunday night was a typical preseason amateur baseball game in Lesterville.
And yet, it wasn’t.
Sunday’s matchup between the hometown Broncs and the visiting Mount Vernon Mustangs was, quite possibly, the first organized sporting event in the state of South Dakota since Governor Kristi Noem’s decree shut down the winter sports seasons on March 13.
That shutdown, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, resulted in the cancellations of those winter high school post-season events, along with the spring seasons that would have followed. Similar shutdowns across the country also led to national collegiate shutdowns that claimed winter championships and spring seasons, some of which had already begun.
With the loosening of restrictions regarding gatherings — both at the state and local levels — Sunday’s game was made possible. But Sunday’s game wasn’t meant as a statement regarding those restrictions. It was just what it was, a non-league game designed to shake off a little rust before the teams begin league play, scheduled to happen in the coming weeks.
But the attempt at normalcy came with nervousness.
One of the managers involved in the contest responded to a message asking about the game by asking the Press & Dakotan not to bring attention to the game before it happened. The Main Street sign in Lesterville that typically lets residents of the 131-member community of games and other local events was absent from the middle of the street, where it would normally sit with a message about that night’s game written in chalk. No ticket taker waited at the gate to the tree-lined complex.
The ballpark in Lesterville, by design, has its own built-in “social distancing” method. Most fans sit in the beds of their trucks or in lawn chairs in front of their vehicles. A few fans sit in the old stands in front of and to either side of a newer press box, keeping to their own groups.
After both teams took a warmup on the field, the home team took the field without a National Anthem or a public address announcer’s call — not uncommon for a preseason game. The game began as many preseason games do, with pitchers having the upper hand on batters that had not seen much live pitching.
Only eight or nine vehicles of fans had entered the ballpark by the time the game began at 5:30 p.m., with those fans mostly positioning themselves in the right field corner. A few more rolled in as the game progressed, prompting the home team manager to say, “Maybe we should have charged admission.” Admission costs are typically what pay to “keep the lights on,” as well as pay the two umpires.
Most of the fans in attendance were from the Lesterville area, with a couple of Mount Vernon fans making the nearly 80-mile trip. A few others came from Yankton, recent YHS grads who came out to watch a couple of their former teammates make their amateur debuts.
The fans parked in the right field area spent the mild evening doing what they would do at any other game: try to engage the opposing right fielder in conversation. Not far away, a young mother tried to keep her young children — none of which were showing any interest in the game — corralled.
Though there was never a big line, a steady stream of customers kept the concessions stand behind home plate busy. Fans placed their orders and waited patiently, watching the game through the chicken wire fence that serves as a backstop at the ballpark. Away from the grandstand, a couple of kids played catch, while others chased the occasional foul ball, looking for the reward of some change that could later be put toward candy.
Midway through the game, the wood bats were put to use. Mount Vernon took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth only to see it evaporate on back-to-back home runs by the Broncs. Lesterville built a 5-2 lead, but as the lights went on — turned on one light stand at a time instead of by a single switch — the Mustangs came to life, tying the game before winning taking the lead for good in the top of the 10th.
After the final out was recorded — a called third strike with the tying run in scoring position — both teams stood for a moment on their respective baselines, wondering what to do. Eventually the teams did the traditional post-game handshake line, but without making contact with each other.
As that line took place, the fans along each foul line started to pack up and get ready to head home. Those with sons or spouses on the team hung around a little longer to say “good-bye” to their favorite player.
Managers each spoke to their teams, then a cooler with post-game sandwiches were brought out on each side. They had played through supper, after all.
It was a night that happened hundreds of times across the state every summer for years.
And yet, it was different. It might continue to be different for a while, even as life tries to return to normal.
