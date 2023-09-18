NORTH SIOUX CITY — Five different players found the endzone as Yankton downed Dakota Valley 34-12 in junior varsity football action on Monday.
Abe O’Brien had an 80-yard touchdown catch, and Easton Feser had six catches for 75 yards and a score for Yankton. Tate Beste passed for 190 yards and two scores. Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn had a 51-yard rushing touchdown Jace Sedlacek rushed for a score in the victory.
