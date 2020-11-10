OMAHA, Neb. — Danica Badura of Aurora has been named the Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Golfer of the Year, earning the honor for a second straight year.
Badura, who now golfs for the University of South Dakota, went on a dominant run this summer, sweeping both NGA girls’ championships, and picking up an additional win at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship. She also won the award in 2019, but captured her first NGA titles this summer to earn the honor once again in 2020.
The Nebraska Golf Association’s annual awards banquet will not be held in 2020, but Badura will be honored individually and through social media this month.
