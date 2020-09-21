The top team in all three classes remained the same, and the top five teams in Class A and Class B remained unchanged in this week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Wednesday.
In Class AA, O’Gorman received all 13 first place votes to remain atop the poll. The other four teams remained the same but shuffled their order, with Sioux Falls Washington now in second, followed by Aberdeen Central, Huron and Watertown.
Sioux Falls Christian was a unanimous pick in Class A, with the other four slots also remaining unchanged: Dakota Valley, Winner, Rapid City Christian and Madison. Parker continued to receive votes.
Northwestern was a consensus top pick in Class B, with the next four slots also remaining unchanged: Warner, Faulkton Area, Chester Area and Bridgewater-Emery.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (13) 7-0 65 1
2. S.F. Washington 7-2 45 t3
3. Aberdeen Cent. 6-1 34 2
4. Huron 6-2 32 5
5. Watertown 6-2 19 t3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13) 12-0 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 7-0 52 2
3. Winner 7-0 38 3
4. R.C. Christian 10-0 21 4
5. Madison 6-2 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13) 8-0 65 1
2. Warner 7-1 50 2
3. Faulkton Area 6-1 38 3
4. Chester Area 8-1 22 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 10-0 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2
