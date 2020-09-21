Panthers Remain In Second
Dakota Valley players react to a point during the Panthers' volleyball match against Yankton on Tuesday at the Yankton High School Gym. Dakota Valley remained second to Sioux Falls Christian in Class A as the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was announced on Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The top team in all three classes remained the same, and the top five teams in Class A and Class B remained unchanged in this week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Wednesday.

In Class AA, O’Gorman received all 13 first place votes to remain atop the poll. The other four teams remained the same but shuffled their order, with Sioux Falls Washington now in second, followed by Aberdeen Central, Huron and Watertown.

Sioux Falls Christian was a unanimous pick in Class A, with the other four slots also remaining unchanged: Dakota Valley, Winner, Rapid City Christian and Madison. Parker continued to receive votes.

Northwestern was a consensus top pick in Class B, with the next four slots also remaining unchanged: Warner, Faulkton Area, Chester Area and Bridgewater-Emery.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (13)             7-0          65           1

2. S.F. Washington           7-2          45           t3

3. Aberdeen Cent.           6-1          34           2

4. Huron               6-2          32           5

5. Watertown    6-2          19           t3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13)        12-0       65           1

2. Dakota Valley                7-0          52           2

3. Winner            7-0          38           3

4. R.C. Christian 10-0       21           4

5. Madison          6-2          13           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (13)     8-0          65           1

2. Warner            7-1          50           2

3. Faulkton Area               6-1          38           3

4. Chester Area 8-1          22           4

5. Bridgewater-Emery    10-0       16           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2

