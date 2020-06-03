The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a change to another Yankton event this year.
This time, however, it is an international audience that will be affected.
On Wednesday, World Archery announced that its 2020 World Archery Field Championships scheduled for this September in Yankton have been postponed until 2022. The decision was made, the release said, to safeguard athlete well-being and due to restrictions still in place because of the pandemic.
The Field Championships could not be delayed until next year, due to the number of events already postponed into 2021. Yankton will still play host to the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2021, according to the release.
Ultimately, it was in the best interest of everyone involved to delay the Field Championships, according to Bruce Cull, a member of the Yankton organizing committee and NFAA Foundations president.
“Making the choice to reschedule an event that so many archers are working hard towards is not easy,” he said in Wednesday’s release.
“We want to host international tournaments that Yankton and the archery community can be proud of, and this is just not possible at this time.”
The Field Championships had also planned to act as the primary qualifier for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. That event was initially scheduled for 2021 but has been moved to 2022 following the delay of the Olympic Games.
A separate qualification event will now be held, likely in the summer of 2021.
“It is with huge regret that we delay the field championships, but this decision had to be made in the current climate,” World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen said in Wednesday’s release.
