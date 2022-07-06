SIOUX FALLS — Former Freeman track and field coach Laverne Diede is one of six individuals chosen for induction to the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced Tuesday.
Anita Boeck of Arlington (volleyball), Richard “Doc” Michel of Rapid City (track and field), Jerry Rhodes, Sr., of Philip (track and field), Bob Sittig of Baltic (basketball) and Mark Wendelgass of Huron (track and field) were also selected for the 2022 induction class.
The induction will take place during an awards luncheon on Sept. 17 in Mitchell.
