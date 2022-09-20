WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks finished fifth in the 13-team Watertown Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.
Pierre won the team title with a 298, four strokes better than host Watertown (302) and eight strokes better than Harrisburg (306). Watertown’s “purple” squad placed fourth at 313, followed by Yankton (324) and Aberdeen Central (325).
Watertown’s Jake Olson earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke win over Pierre’s Luke Olson. Watertown’s Jaden Solheim finished third at even-par 72.
Yankton was led by Parker Riley, who tied for 17th with an 80. Dawson and Easton Vellek each shot 81. Henry Homstad shot 82, Miles Krajewski shot 83 and Evan Ness carded an 84 for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to Pierre for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pierre 298; 2, Watertown 302; 3, Harrisburg 306; 4, Watertown Purple 313; 5, Yankton 324; 6, Aberdeen Central 325; 7, Brookings 333; 8, Mitchell 336; 9, Aberdeen Roncalli 337; 10, West Central 339; 11, Sioux Valley 341; 12, Milbank 379; 13, Huron 411
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 69; 2, Luke Olson, Pierre 71; 3, Jaden Solheim, Watertown 72; 4, Peyton Brust, Aberdeen Central 74; 5, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 75; T6, Jack Bartlett, Pierre 76; T6, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 76; T6, Nick Bothun, Pierre 76; T6, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 76; T6, Mark Mahowald, Watertown Purple 76; T6, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 76; T12, Gabe Norberg, Watertown Purple 77; T12, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 77; 14, Carsten Geddes, Harrisburg 78; T15, Curtis Sneden, Watertown Purple 79; T15, Kade Brecher, Brookings 79
YHS: T17, Parker Riley 80; T20, Dawson Vellek 81; T20, Easton Vellek 81; T24, Henry Homstad 82; T30, Miles Krajewski 83; T33, Evan Ness 84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.