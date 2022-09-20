WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks finished fifth in the 13-team Watertown Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

Pierre won the team title with a 298, four strokes better than host Watertown (302) and eight strokes better than Harrisburg (306). Watertown’s “purple” squad placed fourth at 313, followed by Yankton (324) and Aberdeen Central (325).

