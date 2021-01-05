Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.