CROFTON, Neb. — Tiffany Panning may not want to hand back the reins.
With head coach Aaron Losing out with an illness for a second straight game, Panning — a long-time assistant alongside Losing — ran the show as the Crofton girls’ basketball team picked up another impressive victory.
“No way, he can have them back,” Panning said, with a smile, after the Lady Warriors surged late to upend previously unbeaten Ponca 57-46 in a battle between Nebraska Class C2 powerhouse programs Tuesday night at the Crofton gym.
Crofton (10-1), last year’s third-place C2 finisher at the state tournament, jumped out to a 20-9 start, then led by 10 points late in the third quarter and then put together a big run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the defending state tournament runner-up.
In other words, it very well could have been a preview of a state tournament matchup.
“We knew all along that they’re a good team, and we’re in a spot where we learned a lot about who we are,” said Panning, who was at the helm when Crofton beat Wynot last week.
The Lady Warriors scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 20-9 lead, and that quick start was aided by a suffocating defensive performance.
“Our defense transitioned to offense, and when we’re in the right spots, it creates offense,” Panning said.
After Crofton led 40-35 after three quarters, Ponca got to within 43-41 at the midway point of the fourth quarter, but that’s when the Lady Warriors started pulling away.
A three-pointer by freshman Ellie Tramp with 3:11 left pushed the lead out to 48-41, and Crofton scored its final nine points at the free throw line when Ponca was forced to foul after missed shots.
“For the most part, we competed, so I’m happy with that,” Ponca head coach Bob Hayes said. “We just had some turnovers that hurt us in key moments.”
Ponca just couldn’t cut into the gap, he added.
“There were stretches where it seemed like they would get a bucket and we would get fouled, but miss free throws,” he said.
Senior Lacey Sprakel led Crofton with 22 points, while junior Alexis Folkers had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tramp scored six points, and junior Ella Wragge added five points and four rebounds. Junior Jayden Jordan also had five points.
Sprakel, though, was the catalyst.
“We count on her to do a lot of different things,” Panning said. “When we she gets going, we can settle in and do what we do.”
And what the Lady Warriors do quite frequently is find ways to come out on top in those tight games.
“We talk about putting ourselves in different situations, so this didn’t feel like a completely new situation for us,” Panning said.
“Coach Losing does a good job in practice putting the girls in those tough spots, and they’re tough-minded kids.
Ponca (10-1) got 22 points from sophomore Ashlyn Kingsbury, eight points from sophomore Samantha Ehlers and six points from sophomore Gracen Evans.
The loss to Crofton will not only help Ponca late in the season but also for its next game against Woodbury Central (Iowa), according to Hayes.
“It helps us for Friday,” he said. “We’ll be able to go back and watch this on film and see what we needed to do better.”
