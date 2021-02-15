NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota men’s track and field is ranked No. 22 in the latest national rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.
The Coyote men moved back into the rankings after spending the last two weeks as the first team out. USD’s men were ranked No. 19 in week one.
USD is led by its top-ranked pole vault squad with four men in the top-26 of the national standings. Senior Ethan Bray tops the group with last weekend’s personal best vault of 18-5 ¼ (5.62m) to rank fourth in the country. He’s just the second athlete in Summit League history to vault past 18-5 indoors. Freshman teammate Eerik Haamer is closing in on that mark, however, with his season best of 17-9 ¼ (5.42m) from the Dakota Quad Classic. Both senior Kaleb Ellis and sophomore Marshall Faurot vaulted 17-1 (5.21m) at the Dakota Realty Invitational, which ties them for 26th.
On the track, sophomore Brithton Senior owns the nation’s 10th fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles. He clocked a season best 7.79 seconds at the Division I Challenge on Friday.
Junior Jack Durst ranks 13th in the high jump with his season-best mark of 7-0 ½ (2.15m) from the Dakota Realty Invitational.
All three men – Bray, Senior, Durst – lead the Summit League in their respective events this season. Freshman Jacob Jenkins is the fourth Coyote to top the Summit, leading the league in the triple jump. He leaped his best mark of 49-1 ½ (14.97m) at the Division I Challenge last week.
South Dakota returns to action with the SDSU Tune-Up on Saturday in the final regular season meet ahead of the indoor championships.
