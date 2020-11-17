With so much uncertainty swirling around the community, the state and the entire country because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was one thing certain for the Yankton High School football team this fall.
It would do its part to stay safe.
The Bucks would do all they could to ensure they would get in a full season — one that head coach Brady Muth called “interesting to say the least.”
“I think looking back on it, it really gives a person great perspective,” said Muth, who completed his third season as head coach.
The perspective, he added, is that football wasn’t simply a game for the Bucks (9-2).
It was more than that.
That was a perspective Muth said he and his players heard from Yankton head boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes last summer — Haynes’ team was the No. 1 seed for the Class AA state tournament that was eventually canceled because of the pandemic.
“I know this has all been crazy for everyone, but for these kids, this game is a big part of their life right now,” Muth said.
In the face of day-to-day and week-to-week uncertainty over player availability and the fate of the upcoming game, the Bucks won their first eight games of the season.
Their bid for an undefeated regular season came to a halt with a 41-0 loss in Brookings, but Yankton rebounded with a convincing quarterfinal win over Douglas to open the Class 11AA playoffs. They then lost at home in the semifinals to Pierre, which would go on to capture a fourth consecutive state championship.
As disappointing as the semifinal loss was to the Bucks, there were bigger victories involved.
“Without getting caught up in wins and losses, getting to play with their teammates and represent their school and community was a really big deal for them and for us,” Muth said.
The Bucks weren’t even sure if they would get in their entire season, he added.
“But with a lot of hard work and good leadership, people staying diligent on their own personal end to public health and safety we got it done,” Muth said. “And that’s a really big deal — it needs to be celebrated.”
Without always knowing what was coming down the road, the Bucks also learned a valuable lesson, the coach added, that sometimes it’s OK to “go all in.”
“This group played with a great amount of passion for their school, their program and their teammates,” Muth said. “That’s a lesson that as they move on we hope they hang on to.
“It’s a great lesson to learn at a young age.”
The 14 seniors on this season’s roster have been “the rudder” to the transition between the previous coaching staff and the current coaching staff (although there are some familiar faces), which took the reins in 2018.
“When we came in to this thing in 2018, there were a lot of unknowns,” Muth said. “Prior to 2018, we had a staff in place that had a lot of experience and a lot of success together, and there were some questions on how this transition was going to work — deservedly so.”
This year’s seniors handled it all well, he added.
“They answered the bell over and over again; they did their job,” Muth said. “They left our program better than how they found it; and that is a key part to what we ask of our players as they progress through the program.”
One of those seniors, Trevor Fitzgerald, also handled the move to quarterback this season. The dual threat weapon finished with 586 yards and six touchdowns (with five interceptions) through the air, and 744 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
Sophomore Rugby Ryken’s progression allowed Yankton to use a two-quarterback system, and Ryken responded with 843 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Senior Corbin Sohler returned from a knee injury a year ago to rush for 844 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior Thomas Wiener added 249 yards and five scores. Junior Cameron Zahrbock caught a team-high 27 passes for a team-high 572 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore Tyler Sohler had 22 receptions for 239 yards and three scores. Corbin Sohler added 13 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown, while junior Max Raab had 10 receptions for 129 yards.
Defensively, senior Mason Ruzicka had a team-high 101.5 tackles with one sack, one fumble recovery and three interceptions. Junior Sam Kampshoff (80.5 tackles, 2 FR, 2 INT), Fitzgerald (67.5 tackles, 1 INT), senior Brodey Peterson (61.5 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 FR), sophomore Cody Oswald (59.5 tackles, 6 INT), senior Jack Schaa (45.5 tackles, 1 sack), senior Zavier Leonard (45.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks), senior Dillon Ahrens (37 tackles), sophomore Gavin Swanson (34.5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt) and senior Aidan Feser (33.5 tackles, 1 FR, 2 INT) were also defensive standouts.
Yankton also split the kicking duties between junior Gavin Fortner and sophomore Trevor Paulsen. Fortner made 37-of-38 extra points and 3-of-4 field goals, while Paulsen was 5-of-7 on extra points and 7-of-10 on field goals.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.