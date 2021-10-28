LINCOLN, Neb. — Four area teams advanced to district finals in Nebraska high school volleyball, announced Thursday. The district finals are set for Oct. 30, with winners advancing to state, Nov. 3-6 in Lincoln.
In Class C2, Crofton is the 15th seed and will travel to second-seeded Wisner-Pilger. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
Two area teams advanced in Class D1. Creighton is the 14th seed and will travel to Albion to face Nebraska Christian in a 6 p.m. contest. Hartington Cedar Catholic is the 15th seed and travels to Wisner to face Mead in a 2 p.m. contest.
In Class D2, Wynot is the fifth seed and will face Wauneta-Palisade in a 1:30 p.m. contest at Grand Island Northwest High School.
