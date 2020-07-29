Mount Marty baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award. Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award.
Mount Marty is one of five teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference and one of 28 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) teams on this season's American Baseball Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award list.
A record 423 college and high school programs submitted nominations and received this year’s award. In total, 143 high school teams along with 280 programs from the NCAA Div. I, II, III, NAIA, and Junior College levels were recognized.
To be eligible for the honor, teams need to be coached by an ABCA member and post a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2019-20 academic year. Mount Marty posted a 3.39 Team GPA which is second highest Team GPA in the program’s history. Mount Marty Baseball is no stranger to receiving academic awards as they have received the NAIA Scholar Team Award for sixteen straight years and have been nominated again this year.
