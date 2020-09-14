Harrisburg drew 11 of 12 first place votes to remain atop the South Dakota Softball Coaches Poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Lincoln edged out Brandon Valley for second, despite Brandon Valley receiving the other first place vote. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and O’Gorman round out the first five.
Yankton, winners of six of seven, received six votes, as did Rapid City Stevens. The Gazelles, 10-6, host Brandon Valley on Tuesday. Yankton will host the ESD Tournament on Saturday.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (11 first place votes) 55 points; 2, S.F. Lincoln 36; 3, Brandon Valley (1) 32; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 19; 5, O’Gorman 16
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Stevens 6, Yankton 6, Brookings 5, S.F. Washington 2, Watertown 2
