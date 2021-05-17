WYNOT, Neb. — The Yankton Lakers opened the 2021 South Central League amateur baseball season with a 7-3 victory over Wynot on Sunday.
Owen Feser and Rugby Ryken each doubled and singled for Yankton. Rex Ryken and Mitch Gullikson each had two hits. Jacob Just and Garrett Peikert each doubled. Cole Sawatzke added a hit for the Lakers.
Jalen Wieseler had two hits and Landon Wieseler doubled for Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck, Jackson Sudbeck and Lee Heimes each had a hit.
Peikert pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Gullikson pitched three scoreless innings, striking out six, for the save. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss.
The Lakers travel to Lesterville on Thursday. Wynot hosts Tabor on Thursday.
Tappers 6, Freeman 3
The Yankton Tappers got the season started on the right foot, picking up a 6-3 win over Freeman Sunday night in Yankton.
Colin Muth and Aaron Moser recorded home runs on the evening for the Tappers (1-0), with Muth driving in three runs. Alex Lagrutta recorded two hits and Moser scored three times.
Cooper Davis struck out seven batters over four innings for the Tappers. Heston Williams struck out six in three innings and Heath Hegge pitched the final two innings. Davis recorded the win.
Crofton 7, Lesterville 2
Crofton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and held on to defeat Lesterville 7-2 Sunday evening.
James Kaiser hit a three-run double to lead Crofton’s (1-0) offense. Austin Hegge recorded three hits.
Tyler Edler recorded four hits, including three doubles for Lesterville (0-1). Tanner Van Driel and Ian Powell tallied two hits apiece.
Tyler Priest earned the win for Crofton, striking out 10 batters in seven innings of work. Call Bengston pitched the final two innings of the win.
Alex Wagner recorded the loss, giving up four runs and recording one out. Brandon Nickolite pitched seven and two-thirds innings of relief, striking out six.
Harrisburg 12, Parkston 2
HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Hops built an early lead on the way to a 12-2 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Nate Doering doubled for Parkston. Jeff Harris and Dylan Mogck each had a hit.
Jake Weber took the loss.
Parkston hosts Garretson on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.