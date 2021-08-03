GROTON – Tabor kept the pressure on Redfield throughout the lineup, with every Tabor batter reaching base at least once in a 10-6 victory over Redfield in the championship of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Groton.
Dustin Honomichl went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Tabor, which finished with a 23-9 record. Trent Herrboldt also had three hits. Kaleb Kubal doubled and singled, driving in two. Riley Rothschadl also doubled and singled. Nate Scieszinski had a hit and two RBI. Nolan Dvorak and Kaden Kozak each had a hit in the victory.
“We felt like we’ve been solid (offensively) all year,” said Tabor head coach Gary Kortan. “Most of our guys are hitting .300, even the bottom of the order.
“That’s what it takes to accomplish something like this.”
Camden Osborn went 4-for-4 with a double for Redfield. Peyton Osborn posted a triple, a double and two RBI. Cooper Hainy also had two hits. Keaton Rohlfs and Christian DeYoung each had a hit.
Herrboldt pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out two, for the win. Carter Uecker started, striking out three in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Camden Osborn took the loss.
After each team took advantage of an early extra-base hit to score a run in the first inning, Redfield took advantage of a Tabor miscue to score in the second. An error on a ball hit by Eric Salmen and a DeYoung single set up Peyton Osborn’s two-run double, giving Redfield a 3-1 lead.
But Tabor wasted little time in answering. Six straight Tabor batters reached, keyed by Honomichl’s two-run double, in a four-run frame. Tabor added two runs in the top of the fourth to claim a 7-3 edge.
Redfield scored twice in the fourth, sending Tabor to the bullpen for Herrboldt. Tabor got out of the inning by thwarting a Redfield stolen base attempt, then Herrboldt shut Redfield down in the next two innings as Tabor built its lead to 10-5.
“We were waiting for the right opportunity to bring in Trent,” Kortan said. “He wants the ball at the end of the game. There are not many kids that can handle that, but he’s one who can.”
Redfield loaded the bases to start the bottom of the seventh, but a run-scoring double play and a groundout to third ended the tournament.
“It’s amazing,” said Rothschadl, who was named tournament MVP. He batted 6-for-16 with nine runs scored, and pitched five shutout innings in his one pitching start. “This group has been second three or four times. It feels good to get one for this team, to win one for this community.”
Kubal earned the “Big Stick” Award for the tournament, going 10-for-16 after starting the tournament 8-for-9 in the first three games.
“It’s a different atmosphere in regions and state,” he said. “It seems like I hit better during that time of year.”
With several players returning for Tabor, the bar has been set for 2022.
“I feel like we can get back to back,” Herrboldt said. “We’ll have our whole pitching staff back next year. I feel pretty good about it.”
Also announced after the championship, Vermillion was awarded the tournament’s Sportsmanship trophy. Vermillion lost to Tabor in Monday’s semifinals.
