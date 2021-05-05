SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A two out single by Taylor Richter in the bottom of the seventh inning scored the game winning run for Morningside, walking off Mount Marty 6-5 in the opening round of the GPAC Tournament at Jensen Softball Complex in Sioux City, Iowa.
“I was proud of our effort (today),” Lancer head coach Tate Bruckner said. “I thought we competed at a high level, we gave ourselves a chance to win the ballgame and we just have to execute down the stretch.”
Mount Marty entered the bottom of the seventh leading 5-4 and Mo Vornhagen heading out to the mound to go for the complete game victory. Vornhagen got the leadoff batter to pop-out to shortstop Emma Burns, but back-to-back doubles for the Mustangs tied the game at five.
A wild-pitch by Vornhagen got the runner to third, but a great play by Lancer catcher Karlee Arnold tagged the runner out at home for the second out and kept the game alive for Mount Marty. A walk to Lexie Stolen brought up Richter, who brought in the winning run.
“I’m so proud of that kid,” Bruckner said of Vornhagen. “Mo always competes at a high level. When you know Mo’s on the mound, you know you have a really good chance to win a ballgame. Morningside, tip your hat to them, their lineup competes top to bottom… Morningside is 11 in the country and Mo held them in check for most of the game so tip your hat to Mo, she did a great job.”
The Lancer offense hit three-home runs, and all five Lancer runs were scored via home runs. Burns got Mount Marty on the board with a two-run home run in the top of the third with two outs. The next batter for Mount Marty, Kelly Amezcua, hit a home run to nearly the exact same spot as Burns, and the Lancers built a 3-0 lead after three.
Morningside added three in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie things up at three. A third homer of the day for Mount Marty, this time a two-run bomb by Karlee Arnold, gave Mount Marty a 5-3 lead.
“I knew we had a talented offense, but it’s just been a rollercoaster ride this year,” Bruckner said. “If we can swing ti like that, we’ll be in a lot of ballgames because I trust our pitching staff.”
The home run by Arnold was looking to be the difference as the game entered the bottom of the seventh, but the Mustangs, ranked No. 13 in the nation, wouldn’t go away. Morningside advances to the winners bracket, while Mount Marty to the loser’s bracket.
The game went under rain delay right before first pitch at noon, and didn’t start until 1 p.m. The delay caused a schedule change to move the Lancers’ loser’s bracket game against Doane to Thursday at 10 a.m.
The Lancers and Tigers play at 10 a.m. in Jensen Softball Complex in Sioux City, Iowa. The winner stays alive, the loser’s season comes to an end.
“We have to show up again. Doane’s a really high quality ballclub, I mean our conference is really talented top to bottom,” Bruckner said. “Doane is aggressive, they put pressure on you, they have a good staff, so you have to show up again.”
GPAC TOURNAMENT RESULTS/SCHEDULE
MORNINGSIDE BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
Concordia 5, Doane 1
Morningside 6, Mount Marty 5
Concordia 9, Morningside 3
GAME 4: No. 6 Doane (25-23) vs. No. 7 Mount Marty (19-19), ppd. to Thursday.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 4: No. 6 Doane (25-23) vs. No. 7 Mount Marty (19-19), 10 a.m.
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Morningside (41-8), noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 3 Concordia (31-9) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
MIDLAND BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
Jamestown 3, Northwestern 2
Midland 3, Briar Cliff 0
Jamestown 1, Midland 0
GAME 4: No. 5 Northwestern (26-17) vs. No. 8 Briar Cliff (23-24), 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Midland (33-8), noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 4 Jamestown (34-12) vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Saturday, May 8
Midland Bracket Winner vs. Morningside Bracket Winner; 11 a.m., 1 p.m., TBD (if necessary)
