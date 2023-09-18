MANHATTAN, Kan. — South Dakota junior Logan Hamak recorded a team-best three-round score of 221 at the Wildcat Fall Invitational at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

Hamak tallied three birdies in his final seven holes to wrap up the invitational with a score of 73 during Monday’s final round. He tied for 35th in the individual scoring at five-over-par.

