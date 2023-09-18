MANHATTAN, Kan. — South Dakota junior Logan Hamak recorded a team-best three-round score of 221 at the Wildcat Fall Invitational at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
Hamak tallied three birdies in his final seven holes to wrap up the invitational with a score of 73 during Monday’s final round. He tied for 35th in the individual scoring at five-over-par.
Colbert Hills is a par-72 course that spans 7,525 yards. South Dakota finished with a third-round score of 302 on Monday, tallying a total score of 891 (+27) for 12th place.
Fifth-year senior Max Schmidtke was the Coyotes’ early leader on Monday with a pair of birdies and consistent even pars through the opening nine holes. He finished with a score of 76 Monday. Schmidtke finished in a tie for 42nd overall with 223.
Fellow fifth-year senior Ryan Neff was one stroke back on the overall total, tying for 50th with a score of 224. Neff shot a 78 on Monday. Freshman Cole Witherow had the Coyotes second-best round three score at a three-over-par 75. He completed the weekend with a score of 228. Freshman Parker Etzel rounded out the group with a total score of 242.
Host Kansas State won the invitational title with a team total of 847 (-17). Southern Illinois finished runner-up with 852 (-12) and Grand Canyon moved into third (-6) today.
South Dakota returns to action next Monday at Drake’s Zach Johnson Invite held in Des Moines, Iowa.
