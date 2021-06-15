BRANDON — Yankton saw a nine-run comeback spoiled as it fell 15-14 in the opening game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader, Tuesday in Brandon. Due to the length of the first game, the second game was not completed by presstime.
Jaxon Haase went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI for Brandon Valley. Michael Chevalier and Tyler Schelske also had three hits each. Joe Kolbeck had two hits, including a walk-off home run in the eighth, and four runs scored. Ayden Spicer doubled and singled. Matt Brown had two hits and three RBI. Nick Hokenstad also had two hits in the victory.
Connor Teichroew went 3-for-4 with a double, and Dylan Prouty had two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Cody Oswald doubled and singled. Joe Gokie also had two hits. Rugby Ryken and Jace McCorkell each doubled. Carson Haak and Drew Ryken each had a hit and two RBI in the effort.
Austin Reiter pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. Tristan Redman took the loss in relief.
Yankton travels to Tabor today (Wednesday) for a single game. Start time is 6 p.m.
Gregory 6, Platte-Geddes 4
PLATTE — Gregory scored twice in the top of the 10th to claim a 6-4 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Rylan Peck and Bryce Frank each had two hits for Gregory. Ben Witt had a hit and two RBI. Sawyer Tietgen, Gannon Thomas and Rhoss Oliver each had a hit in the victory.
Grayson Hanson, Jackson Neuman and Jackson Olsen each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Bultje added a hit.
Frank pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Hunter VanNuewenhuis started for Gregory, striking out 10 in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Kelby VanDerWerff took the loss, striking out four in 5 2/3 innings of relief. Neuman started, striking out six in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Platte-Geddes, 1-1, travels to Winner to face Winner-Colome on Friday.
Monday
Battle Creek 8, Hartington 4
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and held on for an 8-4 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Monday.
Chase Lammers and Owen Heimes each went 2-for-3 with a double for Hartington. Carter Arens tripled. Jaxson Bernecker, Deagan Puppe, Dan Puppe and Brett Kleinschmit each had a hit in the effort.
Carter Arens took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work. Carson Arens struck out three in three innings of relief.
Hartington hosts Pierce today (Wednesday).
Youth
Lakers 6-0, S.F. West 5-21
The Yankton Lakers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the opening game of a youth baseball doubleheader against Sioux Falls West on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Owen Wishon had two hits — a triple and the walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh — and three RBI for Yankton. Trey Sager and Matthew Sheldon each doubled. Evan Serck, Easton Nelson, Kael Garry and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Gross had three hits for West. Jack Sunvold added two hits.
Cohen Zahrbock pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, for the win. Garry started for Yankton, striking out four in his five innings of work. Austin Studenski took the loss in relief of Ethan Swenson, who struck out eight in his five innings of work.
Swenson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBI as West won the nightcap 21-0.
Mason Payne and Studenski each had two hits for West.
Mac Grotenhuis had the lone Yankton hit.
Bryson Metz picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest. Kathol took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work.
The Lakers, 11-8, head to the Brookings Tournament beginning on Friday.
