VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball added more front-court depth with the signing of Mayuom Buom to the 2023-24 team. Buom heads to South Dakota from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.
“Mayuom brings more size and experience to our program,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He has played meaningful minutes for a team that won 20 games in back-to-back years. Mayuom’s athleticism will really impact our program on the defensive end.”
Buom enters the roster with two years of eligibility left. While at Emporia State, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in three seasons. The 6-10 forward shot above 60 percent from the field in each season including a career-best 64.4 percent this last year. He adds a presence in the paint for the Coyotes as he totaled 79 blocks in his career. Buom was named to the MIAA All-Defensive team after finishing sixth in the MIAA with 35 blocks in 2022-23. This past season, Buom led the Hornets to an NCAA Division II Tournament appearance and the program’s first victory in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Northern State in the first round.
Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Buom graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School in 2019. He averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Silver Hawks. Buom was a second team all-city selection his senior season and was also a state qualifier in the 400-meter dash for the track and field team.
Buom is the son of Sara Wiew and plans on studying psychology while enrolled at South Dakota.
