VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball added more front-court depth with the signing of Mayuom Buom to the 2023-24 team. Buom heads to South Dakota from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.  

“Mayuom brings more size and experience to our program,” said USD head coach Eric Peterson. “He has played meaningful minutes for a team that won 20 games in back-to-back years. Mayuom’s athleticism will really impact our program on the defensive end.”  

