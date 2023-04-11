TEA — Vermillion finished fourth in the girls’ division and fifth in the boys’ division of the Titan Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Tea.
Sioux Falls Christian ran away with team honors in the 10-team event.
Sioux Falls Christian ran away with team honors in the 10-team event.
On the girls’ side the Chargers claimed a 167.75 to 80.25 victory over Watertown. Tea Area (72) was third, followed by Vermillion (68.5). Elk Point-Jefferson (47.5) was sixth.
Taeli Barta had both victories for Vermillion, winning the girls’ 800 (2:36.42) and 1600 (5:49.69). The Tanagers also finished second in three relays: 400 (52.38), 800 (1:51.79) and 3200 (10:55.05). The foursome of Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Grace Chaussee and Marasia Warren ran both the 400 and 800 relays for Vermillion. Callie Radigan, Olivia Formisano, Jenaya Cleveland and Lydia Anderson ran the 3200 relay for the Tanagers.
Josie Curry led the EPJ girls, winning the shot put (37-10 1/2) and placing second in the javelin (110-4).
On the boys’ side the Chargers outdistanced Lennox 206.5 to 108. Watertown (88) was third. Vermillion (45) was fifth, with EPJ (10) ninth.
The Tanager boys had a pair of runner-up finishes, Jacob Chasing Hawk in the 3200 (10:26.38) and the medley relay (3:57.26), run by Connor Larson, Bryce Voss, Ian Job and Joel Dahlhoff.
