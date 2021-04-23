Mount Marty University baseball split a home double-header with Dordt Friday evening in the first two games of a four game weekend series between the Lancers and Defenders.
Mount Marty (24-15, 12-9) took game one 3-1 off strong pitching, and Dordt (13-27, 6-16) won game two 13-8 with an offensive explosion early.
“In regards to today, you don’t have the opportunity to feel bad for yourself,” Lancer head coach Andy Bernatow said. “We can’t have any carryover in terms of things that didn’t go well today into tomorrow.”
The Lancer offense was buoyed by home run numbers 12 and 13 for catcher Billy Hancock. Hancock broke a 1-1 tie in game one with a two-run homer. Late in the ninth inning of game two, he jacked up a second two-run blast.
A strong start for Tyler Priest, allowing one run over six innings in game one, led to Chris Rofe picking up his fourth save of the season with two strikeouts in a clean seventh inning.
“Tyler Priest, game one, came out and did a good job of competing,” Bernatow said. “It wasn’t easy, he had to work around a lot of tough situations. I thought Chris Rofe came in and did a good job of competing and they really provided for us.”
Dordt scored three runs in the first, and three more in the second off GPAC pitcher of the week Blake Svoboda to start game two. Svoboda recorded three outs and allowed six runs (three earned) before being taken out. Svoboda’s replacement, Cooper Davis, allowed two more runs to come across in the third and Dordt held an eight-run lead after three innings.
Trailing 13-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Jet Weber and Josh Roemen recorded outs before Mason Townsend reached on an error and Hancock hit his second homer of the day to cut the lead to seven runs.
Two more players reached safely and Charley Illg drove them both in with a double before Nick Martinez struck out to end the game.
“I’m hoping it’s (the offense) coming to life, because we do have the ability to hit the ball up and down the lineup and do some nice things there,” Bernatow said. “I’m hoping that the end of the game today is a prelude of what we’re going to see tomorrow.”
Mount Marty, Jamestown, Briar Cliff and Morningside are within a game of each other as regular season play is in its second to final weekend. The four squads hold spots three through six in the standings. Dordt picks up a much needed win to keep an outside chance at a playoff spot alive.
The Lancers and Dordt have a short turnaround, with a pair of games being played Saturday in Yankton. The Lancers will honor their seniors for Senior Day, as well as award the inaugural recipient of the Jarud Lang Memorial Scholarship.
First pitch of today (Saturday’s) twin bill is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.