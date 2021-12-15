VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson and the Coyote football program announced the signing of 12 players to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday for the early signing period. Five more athletes have been admitted to South Dakota and plan to join the football program.
Five of the 17 athletes are from South Dakota and four of the five are from the Sioux Falls Metro area. Four more athletes are from Florida, two from Nebraska and one from Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin.
The by position breakdown includes seven offensive lineman, three linebackers, two defensive backs and one punter, quarterback, running back tight end and wide receiver.
“More so than ever, I think this recruiting class has to represent specific needs within your program and certainly that was the case with us,” Nielson said. “We got a group of players that we’re very excited about, additions at almost every position, but an emphasis on some of the position groups that we felt like needed to replace some high level seniors.”
Four of the seven offensive lineman are from the Sioux Falls Metro area. Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Joe Cotton, Brandon Valley’s Brady Koupal and Harrisburg twin brothers Jordan and Josh Larsen are joining the USD football program. The fifth South Dakota native to sign is linebacker Gage Tennyson of Custer.
“With the local flavor in this group, I think this region continues to put out more and more Division I players,” Nielson said. “The high school programs in the state are very competitive this year and continue to be more and more competitive. High school coaches are doing a great job and it’s nice to be able to keep a lot of this local talent close and have them play here at USD.”
The other three offensive lineman signing with the Coyotes are Colton Rada (Chaska, Minnesota), Noah Smith (Lawrence, Kansas) and Brandon Vander Sluis (LeMars, Iowa). The two linebackers joining Tennyson are Gary Bryant III (Baltimore, Maryland) and Mackenson Owens (Aurora, Nebraska).
USD added one quarterback in the early signing period, Cergio Perez of Rowlett, Texas. Perez graduated from Garland High School as an early graduate, amassing 8,128 yards and 107 touchdowns in his high school career. Joining Perez in the backfield is Charles Pierre Jr., a running back out of Orlando, Florida.
USD added two pass catchers Wednesday, tight end Cory Hollinger of Stromsberg, Nebraska; and wide receiver Alex Saunders of Orlando, Florida. Two defensive backs, Caleb McKenzie (Carver Ranches, Florida) and Dominic Reaves (Tampa, Florida) signed.
One players signed on special teams. A five star recruit at the punter position, Tyler Ebel of DeForest, Wisconsin is joining the Coyotes in 2022.
The 17 players join a USD team that won seven games this fall and a 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference record.
Mason Signs With Jacks
After spending some time with the Nebraska baseball program this fall, Viborg-Hurley graduate and four-sport standout Chase Mason has decided to return to his home state, signing to play quarterback at South Dakota State University.
Mason, who led Viborg-Hurley to a state football title in 2019, is joining a SDSU program that was FCS National Runner-up in the spring season and is playing for a spot in this fall’s title game Saturday.
Mason also won a team state title in track and field as a sprinter. After suffering a knee injury during the football season his senior year (2020), he was able to run track in the spring of 2021, where Viborg-Hurley were state runner-ups in Class B.
In baseball, Mason committed to play for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was also looked at from a few Major League Baseball teams as a potential draft pick over the summer. Mason was not selected during the 2021 draft.
Mason has four years of eligibility remaining starting next fall.
