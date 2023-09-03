Playing with the lead at the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am Sunday, pro golfer Zander Winston’s mindset was to stay calm and present in the moment.
“Even with pressure on hole 18, I felt like I was playing with the boys,” Winston said.
Winston, from Tempe, Ariz., two-putted the hole after his first putt stopped at the edge of the hole. He tapped it in for par.
“You just got to laugh at it,” Winston said. “In the end, it doesn’t matter if you win by one (stroke) or 10, as long as you win.”
Winston won the professional portion of the tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course Sunday, with a 16-under score. Ross Miller of Minneapolis finished second at 15-under.
“I didn’t feel like I was that close,” Miller said. “After I bogeyed hole 10, I forgot about everything and played golf. When I birdied 13 and 14, I realized I was probably in the mix.
“Zander is a good player. It’s a good battle. We’ve had a couple of battles now in the final round in the final group.”
Winston was congratulated by Conrad Isley, his caddy, after pulling off the victory. Many other golfers congratulated him after the 18th hole as well.
“We’re all close friends,” Winston said. “Playing mini tours is a struggle. It’s a real grind. We’ve spent the last two-and-a-half months together. I like to see my friends win when I’m not winning and I’m glad they feel the same way.”
Last year, Winston lost his sponsor and thought about quitting the tour. This year, he is playing on his own dime.
“I kept going along because it’s my passion,” he said. “I’m glad I did and things seem a lot brighter.”
On Sunday, he secured his second win on the Dakotas Tour this season after winning the Western Pro-Am at Moccasin Creek in Aberdeen Jul. 21-23.
“This year, I’m finding myself,” he said. “The added pressure seems to have made me better.”
Winston thanked his mother, Denise, and his sister, Mackenzie, for their continued support.
Winston’s focus is to get to the Korn Ferry Tour by playing well at PGA Tour Q-School in the fall. He believes many on the Dakotas Tour have what it takes to participate in that tour.
“There’s a big talent pool out here,” Winston said. “There are 20-25 of us that could easily be playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. The big push is just to get there. Q-School is a grind and I’ve got to get through it. I like my odds this year.”
Miller added that despite the competition between everyone on the Dakotas Tour, many of the golfers are friends that are trying to find their way in the sport.
“To finish second place in some eyes, you lose, but it’s also a win,” Miller said. “We’re all trying to make money. It’s all little wins. To have two of my close buddies (Andrew McCain and Ben Sigel) greet me right after (the round) is a cool deal.”
McCain finished third at 12-under in the event.
“I played solid the whole week,” McCain said. “I gave myself quite a few chances. To a degree, I played nicely and took advantage where I could, but there were some (chances) left out there.”
The weather fluctuated throughout the weekend and made for a warm Sunday of golf.
“The ball went really far today,” McCain said. “When it starts getting in the triple digits, it flies a bit. That was something to pay attention to. Today, it played much easier compared to the first couple days. We had heavy winds on Thursday and Friday, which was very different from last year.”
The Hillcrest Invitational was the last event of the season for the Dakotas Tour. With clubhouse construction at Hillcrest G.C. moving the tournament from the first weekend of August this year, the tournament returns next year from Aug. 1-4, 2024.
TOP 10 PROS: 1, Zander Winston, Tempe, Ariz. 272, 2, Ross Miller, Minneapolis, Minn. 273, 3, Andrew McCain, Jupiter, Fla. 276, T-4, Timothy Lim, Hoffman Estates, Ill. 277, T-4, Jonathan Yoshihiro, Yorba Linda, Calif. 277, T-4, Andre Metzger, Sioux Falls, S.D. 277, 7, Ben Sigel, Deephaven, Minn. 279, 8, Daniel Zuluaga, Greenwich, Conn. 280, T-9, Michael Visacki, Sarasota, Fla. 281, T-9, Michael Bakker, Sanford, Fla. 281, T-9, Joshua Rackley, Wilmington, N.C. 281
