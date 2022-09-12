CORSICA — Third-ranked Platte-Geddes remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Karly VanDerWerff finished with 13 kills and three blocks for Platte-Geddes (8-0). Cadence Van Zee had nine kills and four ace serves. Avery DeVries posted 26 assists. Regan Hoffman had 13 digs, and Hadley Hanson added nine digs and three ace serves in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.