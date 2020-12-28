Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Tuesday), several area teams have adjusted their schedules.
— Today’s schedule for the Creighton Holiday basketball Tournament has been adjusted. Creighton and Boyd County will play first, with girls at 11 a.m. and boys and 12:45 p.m. Bloomfield and Wausa will follow, with girls at 2:30 p.m. and boys and 4:15 p.m.
— The Randolph Holiday basketball Tournament, scheduled for today and Wednesday, will be played Dec. 30-31.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson at Irene-Wakonda basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Jan. 12 in Wakonda. The JV girls’ game will begin at 4 p.m.
— The Gregory at Gayville-Volin basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Jan. 29. The JV games will begin at 5 p.m., with varsity girls at 6:15 p.m. and varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.
— The final round of the West Point-Beemer Holiday basketball Tournament, scheduled for today, will be played on Thursday.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
