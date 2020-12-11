FREEMAN — Coral Mason and Nevaeh Ronke both reached double figures for Viborg-Hurley in a season-opening 55-36 victory over Freeman in girls’ basketball action Friday night in Freeman.
Mason recorded 13 points, three assists and five steals, while Ronke added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Also for Viborg-Hurley, Denae Mach had eight points and six assists, Delana Mach and Sydney Voss both scored seven points, and Estelle Lee tallied four points, three assists and three steals.
No stats were reported for Freeman.
Viborg-Hurley plays Bridgewater-Emery next Tuesday in Emery.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 11 17 12 15 — 55
FREEMAN (0-1) 6 10 11 9 — 36
Vermillion 60, Bon Homme 38
VERMILLION — A double-double for Lexi Plitzuweit led Vermillion to a 60-38 victory over Bon Homme Friday night in Vermillion.
Plitzuweit tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tanagers (1-0). Chandler Cleveland pitched in 12 points and Brooke Jensen 11.
Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme (0-1) with 12 points. Jenae Alberts added seven points.
Vermillion hosts Canton Monday night. Bon Homme faces Irene-Wakonda Monday night in Tyndall.
BON HOMME (0-1) 10 8 9 11 —38
VERMILLION (1-0) 10 15 15 20 —60
Alcester-Hudson 58, Gayville-Volin 43
ALCESTER — Abby Walth and Roni Rhead led Alcester-Hudson to a 58-43 victory over Gayville-Volin Friday night in Alcester.
Walth racked up 26 points for Alcester-Hudson (1-0). Rhead totaled a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin (1-1) with 20 points.
Alcester-Hudson faces West Sioux, Iowa Saturday (today). Gayville-Volin takes on Wausa, Nebraska Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-1) 10 16 8 9 —43
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-0) 8 18 14 18 —58
Wynot 39, Osmond 12
WYNOT, Neb. — A balanced attack and a stifling defense helped Wynot defeat Osmond 39-12 in girls’ basketball action Friday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
Lauren Haberman scored seven points and dished out two assists to lead Wynot (2-1), while Amber Lawson, Annika Heimes and Allison Wieseler all scored five points. The Blue Devils held Osmond to 27 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
Osmond (0-4) got four points each from Cali Gutz and Tessa Gardner.
Wynot hosts Homer next Tuesday night.
Summerland 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 58
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Brenna Wagner led Summerland to a 61-58 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre Friday night in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Wagner tallied 29 points to lead Summerland (2-1). Adyson Mlnarik added 10 points.
Chaney Konopasek led Niobrara-Verdigre (1-3) with 19 points. Emily Parks added 13 points and Josilyn Miller 12. Bree Breithaupt pitched in 10 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre faces Bloomfield today (Saturday). Summerland hosts Boyd County today (Saturday).
SUMMERLAND (2-1) 17 13 16 15 —61
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (1-3) 11 21 8 18 —58
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35
LAUREL, Neb. - Laurel-Concord-Coleridge downed Tri County Northeast 47-35 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
For Tri County Northeast, Jordyn Carr led the way with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Rhyanne Mackling added 10 points.
LCC, 1-2, hosts Randolph today (Saturday). Tri County Northeast, 1-1, ends its season-opening road trip at Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
Castlewood 54, Avon 39
MITCHELL — Alayna Benike recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to lead Castlewood past Avon 54-39 in a season-opening girls’ basketball game Friday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Darah Dekam added 12 points and eight rebounds for Castlewood, which led 33-19 at halftime. Maddie Horn chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
For Avon, Mallory Miller tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Tiffany Pelton had seven points, Ali Sees had seven points and two steals, and Shalayne Nagel recorded seven rebounds and two steals.
Avon will host Corsica-Stickney next Tuesday.
AVON (0-1) 11 8 5 15 — 39
CASTLEWOOD (1-0) 18 15 14 7 — 54
Winner 74, Wagner 27
WAGNER — Two players eclipsed 20 points for Winner in a 74-27 victory over Wagner in Wagner Friday night.
Bella Swedlund led Winner (1-0) with 24 points. Kalla Bertram pitched in 22 points and seven rebounds.
Macy Koupal led Wagner (0-1) with six points.
Winner travels to Fort Pierre to play Stanley County Tuesday night. Wagner travels to Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
WINNER (1-0) 23 21 22 8 —74
WAGNER (0-1) 5 7 8 7 —27
Garretson 56, Tri-Valley 54
GARRETSON — Lizzie Olson and Jaelyn Benson led Garretson to a 56-54 victory over Tri-Valley Friday night.
Olson scored 18 points to lead Garretson (2-0). Benson added 15 points.
Tabor Teel led Tri-Valley (0-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Blayne Backe tallied 10 points.
Garretson faces Chester Area tonight (Saturday). Tri-Valley hosts Sisseton today (Saturday).
