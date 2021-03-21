SIOUX FALLS — Paul Bruns made the most of his final high school game, posting 37 points and 17 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley past Dell Rapids 69-60 in the third place game of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at the Premier Center.
Paul Bruns averaged 24.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game in the tournament, leading the state tournament field in both categories.
Isaac Bruns added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Dakota Valley.
Colin Rentz led Dell Rapids with 29 points.
DAKOTA VALLEY 20 14 16 19 — 69
DELL RAPIDS 15 13 17 15 — 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.