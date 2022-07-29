BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B LEGION
July 29-Aug. 2 at Gregory
Friday, July 29
Winner-Colome 8, Humboldt-Hartford 7
Redfield 16, Milbank 1
Vermillion 9, Dell Rapids 7
Gregory 4, Platte-Geddes 2
Saturday, July 30
GAME 5: Humbolt-Hartford vs. Dell Rapids, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Milbank vs. Platte-Geddes, 30 minutes after Game 5
GAME 7: Winner-Colome vs. Vermillion, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Redfield vs. Gregory, 30 minutes after Game 7
Sunday, July 31
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 30 minutes after Game 9
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
GAME 12: Game 11 loser vs. Game 9/10 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9/10 winner, 30 minutes after
NOTE: Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, 30 minutes after Game 14
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
S.D. STATE ‘A’ LEGION TOURN.
July 27-31 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
Wednesday, July 27
Brookings 6, Pierre 5, 8 innings
Mitchell 4, R.C. Post 320 1
S.F. East 14, Brandon Valley 2, 5 innings
R.C. Post 22 4, Harrisburg 2
Thursday, July 28
Pierre 7, Brandon Valley 6, 8 innings, Brandon Valley eliminated
Harrisburg 4, R.C. Post 320 2, Post 320 eliminated
S.F. East 3, Brookings 1
Mitchell 8, R.C. Post 22 2
Friday, July 29
Harrisburg 8, Brookings 0, Brookings eliminated
R.C. Post 22 13, Pierre 2, 5 innings, Pierre eliminated
S.F. East 8, Mitchell 7
Saturday, July 30
GAME 12: Harrisburg vs. Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 13: R.C. Post 22 vs. S.F. East, 8 p.m.
NOTE: Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
Sunday, July 31
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, noon
GAME 15: If Necessary, 30 minutes after Game 14
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
S.D. ‘A’ JR. LEGION TOURN.
July 28-31 at Sioux Falls
STARS POOL: S.F. East, Watertown, Renner, Brandon Valley
STRIPES POOL: R.C. Post 22 Bullets, R.C. Post 22 Expos, Brookings, S.F. West
Thursday, July 28
Renner 5, Brandon Valley 2
S.F. East 2, Watertown 1
R.C. Post 22 Bullets 10, R.C. Post 22 Expos 4
S.F. West 15, Brookings 14
Friday, July 29
Watertown 4, Brandon Valley 2
Brookings 22, R.C. Post 22 Bullets 10
S.F. East 8, Renner 3
R.C. Post 22 Expos vs. S.F. West, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Watertown vs. Renner, 10:30 a.m.
R.C. Post 22 Expos vs. Brookings, 1 p.m.
S.F. East vs. Brandon Valley, 3:30 p.m.
R.C. Post 22 Bullets vs. S.F. West, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Stars Pool 1st vs. Stripes Pool 2nd, 9:30 a.m.
Stripes Pool 1st vs. Stars Pool 2nd, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS A YOUTH TOURNAMENTS
16-UNDER
July 28-31 at Watertown
NOTE: S – Stadium; F – Foundation Field
Red Pool
THURSDAY: Renner 7, Huron 6; Watertown 8, S.F. West 7
FRIDAY: S.F. West vs. Huron, 5 p.m., S; Watertown vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m., S
SATURDAY: Renner vs. S.F. West, noon, F; Huron vs. Watertown, 6 p.m., S
White Pool
THURSDAY: Yankton Black Sox 3, Harrisburg Maroon 2; Brandon Valley 6, R.C. Post 22 3
FRIDAY: Harrisburg Maroon 6, R.C. Post 22 3; Brandon Valley 3, Yankton 2
SATURDAY: R.C. Post 22 vs. Yankton Black Sox, 1 p.m., S; Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 3:30 p.m., S
Blue Pool
THURSDAY: Harrisburg Gold 10, S.F. East 4; Pierre 5, Brookings 2
FRIDAY: S.F. East 6, Brookings 5; Pierre 8, Harrisburg Gold 7
SATURDAY: Harrisburg Gold vs. Brookings, 10:30 a.m., S; S.F. East vs. Pierre, 2:30 p.m., F
Semifinals, Sunday
No. 1 seed vs. Wild Card, 10:30 a.m., S
No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 1 p.m., S
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., S
14-UNDER
July 28-31 at Pierre
NOTE: H – Hyde Stadium; K – Kelley Field
Red Pool
THURSDAY: S.F. West Navy 13, Renner 1; Watertown 7, Brookings 3
FRIDAY: Watertown 14, R.C. Post 320 7; Renner 10, Brookings 5
SATURDAY: Watertown vs. Renner, noon, K; Brookings vs. Huron, 5 p.m., K
White Pool
THURSDAY: R.C. Post 320 8, Huron 6; S.F. West Navy 13, Renner 1
FRIDAY: Watertown 14, R.C. Post 320; S.F. West Navy 11, Huron 1
SATURDAY: S.F. West Navy vs. R.C. Post 320, 2:30 p.m., K; Brookings vs. Huron, 5 p.m., K
Blue Pool
THURSDAY: Yankton Lakers 5, Mitchell 4; S.F. East 10, Pierre 0
FRIDAY: S.F. East 8, Mitchell 5; Yankton Lakers 3, Pierre 2
SATURDAY: Yankton Lakers vs. S.F. East, 3:30 p.m., H; Mitchell vs. Pierre, 6 p.m., H
Black Pool
THURSDAY: Brandon Valley 11, S.F. West Red 1; Harrisburg 20, Aberdeen 11
FRIDAY: Aberdeen 8, S.F. West Red 5; Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg, 5 p.m., K
SATURDAY: Aberdeen vs. Brandon Valley, 10:30 a.m., H; Harrisburg vs. S.F. West Red, 1 p.m., H
Semifinals, Sunday
Red Pool Champ vs. Black Pool Champ, 10:30 a.m., H
White Pool Champ vs. Blue Pool Champ, 1 p.m., H
NOTE: If the winner of the Red or White Pool is 1-2, they will not advance. Should this happen, a wild card winner will be determined among the 2-1 teams, and they will fill the appropriate spot in the bracket.
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., H
13-UNDER
July 28-31 at Brookings
NOTE: BS – Bob Shelden Field; EH – Erv Huether Field
Red Pool
THURSDAY: Watertown 27, Yankton Reds 0; Mitchell 4, Huron 2
FRIDAY: Watertown 9, Huron 3; Mitchell 9, Yankton Reds 1
SATURDAY: Watertown vs. Mitchell, 10 a.m., EH; Huron vs. Yankton Reds, 12:30 p.m., EH
White Pool
THURSDAY: Renner 5, Aberdeen 2; Pierre 14, Harrisburg Maroon 3
FRIDAY: Pierre 1, Aberdeen 0; Renner 7, Harrisburg Maroon 4
SATURDAY: Pierre vs. Renner, noon, BS; Aberdeen vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 2:30 p.m., BS
Blue Pool
THURSDAY: Harrisburg Gold 3, S.F. Post 15 1; Brandon Valley 5, Brookings 3
FRIDAY: Brandon Valley vs. S.F. Post 15, 5 p.m., BS; Harrisburg Gold vs. Brookings, 7:30 p.m., BS
SATURDAY: Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg Gold, 5 p.m., BS; Brookings vs. S.F. Post 15, 7:30 p.m., BS
Semifinals, Sunday
#1 seed vs. Wild Card, 10:30 a.m., BS
#2 seed vs. #3 seed, 1 p.m., BS
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., BS
13-14 TOURN.
July 29-31 at Harrisburg
NOTE: All Games at Dakota Access Field
Red Bracket
FRIDAY: Yankton Greysox 11, Watertown 1; Harrisburg 12, S.F. Post 15 4
SATURDAY: Watertown vs. SF Post 15, 3:30 p.m.; Yankton Greysox vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
White Pool
FRIDAY: Brandon Valley 16, Renner 5
SATURDAY: Aberdeen vs. Brandon Valley, 10:30 a.m.; Renner vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.
Placement Games, Sunday
White Pool #3 vs. Red Pool #4, 9:30 a.m.
White Pool #3 vs. Red Pool #3, noon
Red Pool #2 vs. White Pool #2, 2:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Red Pool #1 vs. White Pool #1, 5 p.m.
DISTRICT 6B AM. TOURN.
July 22-30 at Freeman
Friday, July 22
Wynot 8, Crofton 3
Freeman 3, Menno 1
Sunday, July 24
Wynot 6, Lesterville 3, 12 innings
Freeman 11, Tabor 9
Thursday, July 26
Tabor 11, Crofton 6 (Tabor is Rep #2)
Menno 5, Lesterville 4, 11 innings (Menno is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 30
CHAMPIONSHIP: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 3 Freeman, 7 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 5B AM. TOURN.
July 21-29 at Corsica
Thursday, July 21
Dimock-Emery 6, Mount Vernon 2
Friday, July 22
Alexandria 12, Corsica-Stickney 2
Platte 8, Parkston 3
Sunday, July 24
Winner-Colome 5, Dimock-Emery 2
Alexandria 7, Platte 1
Tuesday, July 26
Corsica-Stickney 13, Parkston 11, Parkston eliminated
Thursday, July 28
Mount Vernon 5, Platte 1 (MV is Rep #2)
Dimock-Emery 17, Corsica-Stickney 7, 7 innings (Winner is Rep #3)
Friday, July 29
Platte 9, Corsica-Stickney 6 (Platte is Rep #4)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Winner-Colome vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B AM. TOURN.
July 22-30 at Larchwood, Iowa
Friday, July 22
Akron 10, LCW 2
Sunday, July 24
Larchwood 13, Elk Point 2, 7 innings
Garretson 17, Akron 6, 7 innings
Wednesday, July 27
Elk Point 13, LCW 3, 8 innings, LCW eliminated
Saturday, July 30
GAME 5: Elk Point vs. Akron, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Larchwood vs. Garretson, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
