FREMONT, Neb. — Mount Marty University earned its second Great Plains Athletic Conference victory of the season, beating Midland 75-66 in men’s basketball action on Wednesday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Five players scored in double figures for the Lancers, led by 23 points from Elijah Pappas. The senior forward has reached the 20-point mark twice in the last three games.
Also for Mount Marty (6-16, 2-11 GPAC), Gio Diaz scored 14 points. Tyrell Harper finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Kade Stearns and Nick Coleman each scored 11 points in the victory.
For Midland (14-8, 5-7 GPAC), Laurence Merritt led the way with 15 points. Jake Rueschhoff scored 11 points. Bo Sandquist had 10 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Sandoval scored 10 points and Ryan Larsen had seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Mount Marty built a 37-31 halftime lead, then quickly stretched the lead to 11 points. Midland closed the gap to three points, but the Lancers were able to pushed the margin back to 13 points late in the game.
The Lancers have the lone home contest in a five-game stretch on Saturday, hosting Morningside (10-6, 7-4 GPAC) at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. Start time is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Morningside won the first meeting 82-75, held Dec. 4 in Sioux City, Iowa.
MOUNT MARTY (6-16)
Elijah Pappas 6-13 9-10 23, Gio Diaz 5-8 2-2 14, Tyrell Harper 6-9 0-2 12, Kade Stearns 4-8 0-0 11, Lincoln Jordre 2-3 0-0 4, Nick Coleman 4-7 3-4 11, Josh Arlt 0-1 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-52 14-18 75.
MIDLAND (14-8)
Laurence Merritt 6-13 3-3 15, Jake Rueschhoff 5-11 1-1 11, Bo Sandquist 2-12 4-6 10, Tyler Sandoval 4-6 2-4 10, Ryan Larsen 3-6 0-0 7, Samuel Mailloux 3-5 1-1 7, Emanuel Bryson 0-3 3-4 3, Noah Sandbothe 1-1 1-2 3, Colton Uhing 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-59 15-21 66.
At the half: MMU 37-31. Three-Pointers: MMU 7-25 (Stearns 3-7, Pappas 2-7, Diaz 2-5, Harper 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Arlt 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Larson 0-1), MU 3-21 (Sandquist 2-8, Larsen 1-3, Merritt 0-4, Rueschhoff 0-3, Bryson 0-1, Uhing 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 33 (Harper 10), MU 31 (Sandquist 7, Larsen 7). Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Harper), MU 1 (Mailloux). Steals: MMU 6 (Pappas 4), MU 6 (Rueschhoff 3). Assists: MMU 13 (Harper 7), MU 10 (Merritt 4, Rueschhoff 4). Personal Fouls: MMU 21, MU 19. Fouled Out: Rueschhoff. Technical Fouls: Pappas. Turnovers: MU 11, MMU 11. Attendance: 350.
