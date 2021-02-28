ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College used a big inning in each game to hold on for a sweep of Mount Marty in college baseball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Benedictine took control with a four-run second inning, then held on for a 5-4 decision.
Josh Roemen went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead Mount Marty. Jet Weber had a pair of hits. Nick Martinez had a hit and two RBI. Mason Townsend added a hit in the effort.
Clayton Chipchase took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Cooper Davis pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two.
Benedictine scored 11 runs in the third, erasing a 6-0 Mount Marty lead, then held on for a 14-13 victory in the nightcap.
Roemen went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs scored to spark Mount Marty. Townsend and Weber each doubled and singled. Caid Koletzky homered, driving in three. Billy Hancock, Martinez and Zane Salley each had a hit for the Lancers.
Tyler Priest took the loss.
MMU, 4-2, finishes its series with Benedictine today (Sunday).
