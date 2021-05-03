ATKINSON, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre competed in the Niobrara Valley Conference meet Saturday in Atkinson, Nebraska.
North Central won the girls competition with 138 points. Niobrara-Verdigre placed sixth with 49 points. In the boys competition, West Holt won with 119 points, beating out Elkhorn Valley by one point. Niobrara-Verdigre placed eighth with 38 points.
The lone event win of the day for Niobrara-Verdigre came from Andrea Sucha, who won the triple jump in a distance of 34-1.5. Sucha placed second in the prelims in the 100-meter hurdles, and third in the finals (17.88). She also placed fifth in the high jump at 4-10. In other girls competition, Josilyn Miller placed fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:05.35).
Niobrara-Verdigre’s 4x100-meter relay team placed third (54.24). Bree Breithaupt took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 14-8.75. Chaney Konopasek took fourth in the discus (96-2).
In the boys competition, Gunner Vargas placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.08) and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.37). Coltin Vargas earned fourth in the high jump at 5-10 and Trey Sucha fifth in the long jump at 19-6 and triple jump at 39-2. Gavin Chohon placed third in the shot put (40-8.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.