By Mount Marty University men’s basketball coach Collin Authier’s estimation, Lincoln Jordre’s performance against Concordia was “long overdue for him.”
Not because the senior post had been underperforming, but because he had been working hard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
By Mount Marty University men’s basketball coach Collin Authier’s estimation, Lincoln Jordre’s performance against Concordia was “long overdue for him.”
Not because the senior post had been underperforming, but because he had been working hard.
Jordre finished with 20 points — seven better than his career high and nearly triple his season average of 6.9 per game — and freshman Tash Lunday scored a game-high 26 points as Mount Marty rolled past the Bulldogs 89-64 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action, Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Jordre missed Mount Marty’s Dec. 31 makeup game against Dordt and, thanks to the Concordia game being pushed back a day due to weather, got one practice back before his strong performance.
“He puts in the work every day,” Authier said of Jordre. “He did a great job of stepping up, both offensively and defensively.”
As did Lunday, who played much of the first half with two fouls and picked up his fourth with over 14 minutes remaining. He did not foul out in the contest, nor did Cole Bowen, who posted 10 points and 10 assists while playing much of the game in foul trouble.
“I’m not a big coach on having guys sit the rest of the half just because they get two (fouls),” Authier said. “I trust my guys to play smart, and both Cole and Tash did a good job of playing through the fouls. As did Chase Altenburg (three fouls in first half).”
Kade Stearns scored 11 points and Josh Arlt had nine points for Lancers. Matthew Becker finished with a team-high eight rebounds off the bench.
Bradley Bennett led Concordia (10-6, 6-4 GPAC), which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, with 22 points. Gage Smith scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Noah Schutte, this week’s GPAC Player of the Week, was held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.
“They (Concordia) are still trying to figure out how to play without a very good player,” Authier said, referring to Tristan Smith, who recently was injured. “Schutte is a very talented player, and Tash did a good job on him. Cole did a good job on A.J. Watson, who is their engine offensively.
“It was a huge key corralling Watson.”
Concordia scored the first basket of the game, but MMU quickly answered and did not trail again. The Lancers shot 57.7% from the field in the first half on the way to a 42-29 halftime lead.
Mount Marty’s shooting did not drop off significantly as the Lancers stretched the lead the rest of the way, finishing with a 25-point margin. When the teams played a month ago in Seward, Nebraska, Concordia won by 22, 86-64.
The Lancers, thanks to the women playing at College of Saint Mary on Saturday, have a break until a Jan. 11 home matchup against Northwestern. Before focusing on that contest, the Lancers have another game in mind.
“We’re going to have a 2K tournament,” Authier said, referring to the video game. “We want to continue building the program. We’ll practice on Saturday, then lock in on Northwestern.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.