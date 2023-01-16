MADISON — In an event that featured nearly every Class A program in South Dakota, Chamberlain edged hosts Madison for top honors in the Linda Collignon Invitational gymnasts, Saturday in Madison.
Chamberlain finished at 133.85, ahead of Madison (133.2) and Estelline-Hendricks (132.7).
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon was the top area team, placing seventh with a score of 123.0. Vermillion finished at 119.3. Wagner-Bon Homme scored 106.725.
Deuel’s Makia Moe won the all-around, scoring 36.85. Sadie Johnson (36.1) of Estelline-Hendricks was second, followed by Karlie Nelson (35.425) of Madison, Kylah Biggins (34.9) of Chamberlain and Allison Hough (34.5) of Chamberlain.
Moe won on the uneven parallel bars (9.025), vault (9.475) and balance beam (9.05). Sadie Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks won floor exercise (9.55).
For PEHMV, London Sudbeck, who finished sixth in the all-around (33.9), finished fourth on bars (8.5).
Vermillion’s Serena Gapp, who placed eighth in the all-around (33.325), finished fifth on beam (8.65).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.